Vintage event in Norwich to sell clothes by the kilo

PUBLISHED: 10:57 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:57 21 November 2018

A vintage fair is coming to Norwich this weekend. Picture Getty Images/iStockphoto.

lolostock

A vintage sale which is coming to Norwich this weekend will be selling clothes by the kilogram.

Worth The Weight, which holds vintage events across the country, is set to bring seven tonnes of handpicked vintage stock to the sale at The Halls on St Andrew’s Plain on Sunday.

Shoppers will get a bag when they enter the venue and for £15 can get a kilogram of vintage stock, with clothes ranging from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Any items which weigh more than a kilogram will be at the set price of £15 and single items start at 75p.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 11am to 5pm, start at £1.50 with early bird tickets costing £3.

Changing rooms will be available at the venue and both cash and cards are accepted when paying for items.

