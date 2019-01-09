Norwich vegan takeaway to reopen with meat options as it ‘wasn’t popular enough’

Vegan Wok in Magdalen Street is set to be transformed into a Thai takeaway after struggling with a meat-free menu.

Vegan Wok in Magdalen Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin Vegan Wok in Magdalen Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The business, which first opened in August 2017, shut its doors on December 30 and a post on the Vegan Wok Facebook page thanked ‘all the lovely customers’ for their support.

Fans of their East Asian menu, with dishes such as stir fries and curries, expressed their sadness at the closure in the comments.

Jack Williams Dodd wrote: “This is devastating news - we had takeaway from you nearly every week.”

When one customer asked the reason for the closure, Vegan Wok replied: “Unfortunately, we found that an exclusive vegan offering wasn’t popular enough to keep going.

“The shop will be open again in February, but unfortunately not as a vegan only business.”

A later post on January 9 revealed it is to be turned into Thai Street selling street food with ‘vegan options on all curries and starters’ and will re-open on February 5.

They also said that the same chefs will be working there and they will be cooking their own recipes from back home in Thailand.

The business is owned by Andy Davis, from Norwich, who also owns Take Thai in Dereham Road.