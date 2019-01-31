Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

5 of the best Valentine’s Day deals at independent Norwich bars and restaurants

31 January, 2019 - 15:22
These are some of the best Valentine's Day deals in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

These are some of the best Valentine's Day deals in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

Here’s a look at what some of the city’s cosiest independent venues are offering as Valentine’s Day specials.

George Colley at Brick pizza restaurant Credit: Denise BradleyGeorge Colley at Brick pizza restaurant Credit: Denise Bradley

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic who goes all in for Valentine’s Day, or you just fancy a treat shared with friends, there are some charming deals on offer on February 14.

Many chain restaurants are running Valentine’s offers, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique and intimate then one of these deals from an independent Norwich venue could be your perfect match.

Brick pizza and prosecco at The Sir Garnet

36 Market Place

Independent pizzeria Brick Pizza is teaming up with The Sir Garnet pub just off Norwich market to offer lovebirds, and just pizza lovers alike, a real treat.

On February 14 you can share a table with your loved one and get two Brick pizzas and a bottle of Adnams prosecco for £30 per couple, or two Brick pizzas and a bottle of Adnams champagne for £40.

You can book your table via bookings@thesirgarnet.co.uk

The Assembly House will be serving a Pink Tea for Valentine's Day. Photo: The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House will be serving a Pink Tea for Valentine's Day. Photo: The Assembly House

Pink Tea at The Assembly House

Theatre Street

The Assembly House is well known for its sumptuous afternoon teas and on February 14 and 15 it will be hosting a Valentine’s Pink Tea.

For £60 per couple you’ll be treated to a glass of Charmat Sparkling Rosé on arrival and then served afternoon tea consisting of a selection of finger sandwiches, brioche, scones, and desserts – with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available with notice.

There’s also a special dinner menu for £85 per couple, with an extra £25 per person for wine flight.

To see the full dinner menu and to book, visit The Assembly House website or call 01603 626402.

READ MORE: 7 romantic hotspots to visit for free in Norfolk

Food boards and Bollinger at The Wallow

36 Exchange St

You can celebrate February 14 in style at The Wallow wine bar, which is offering a taste of luxury for two in the form of a Wallow board (or veggie board), chocolate truffles, and a glass of Bollinger champagne each for £20.95 per person.

You can get in touch on 01603 446676 to book.

Prosecco and sharing banquet from Grosvenor Fish Bar at The Birdcage

23 Pottergate

The Birdcage is teaming up with neighbouring fish and chips shop the Grosvenor to offer a romantic evening of good food and booze in their ballroom space.

The Wallow is offering a Valentine's Day deal. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Wallow is offering a Valentine's Day deal. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

You are invited to enjoy a sharing banquet for two brought over from Grosvenor with a bottle of prosecco for £25 per couple.

Email bookings@thebirdcagenorwich.co.uk to reserve a table.

Les Garrigues Wine and Love Bites

81 Upper St Giles Street

If you have French wine on the mind for a Valentine’s Day treat, then head over to independent French restaurant Les Garrigues on Upper St Giles St.

Once there, you can pick up a bottle of Crémant de Bordeaux and a bundle of Love Bites (aka chocolate truffles) for £20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

5 of the best Valentine’s Day deals at independent Norwich bars and restaurants

These are some of the best Valentine's Day deals in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists