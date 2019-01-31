5 of the best Valentine’s Day deals at independent Norwich bars and restaurants

Here’s a look at what some of the city’s cosiest independent venues are offering as Valentine’s Day specials.

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic who goes all in for Valentine’s Day, or you just fancy a treat shared with friends, there are some charming deals on offer on February 14.

Many chain restaurants are running Valentine’s offers, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique and intimate then one of these deals from an independent Norwich venue could be your perfect match.

Brick pizza and prosecco at The Sir Garnet

36 Market Place

Independent pizzeria Brick Pizza is teaming up with The Sir Garnet pub just off Norwich market to offer lovebirds, and just pizza lovers alike, a real treat.

On February 14 you can share a table with your loved one and get two Brick pizzas and a bottle of Adnams prosecco for £30 per couple, or two Brick pizzas and a bottle of Adnams champagne for £40.

You can book your table via bookings@thesirgarnet.co.uk

Pink Tea at The Assembly House

Theatre Street

The Assembly House is well known for its sumptuous afternoon teas and on February 14 and 15 it will be hosting a Valentine’s Pink Tea.

For £60 per couple you’ll be treated to a glass of Charmat Sparkling Rosé on arrival and then served afternoon tea consisting of a selection of finger sandwiches, brioche, scones, and desserts – with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available with notice.

There’s also a special dinner menu for £85 per couple, with an extra £25 per person for wine flight.

To see the full dinner menu and to book, visit The Assembly House website or call 01603 626402.

Food boards and Bollinger at The Wallow

36 Exchange St

You can celebrate February 14 in style at The Wallow wine bar, which is offering a taste of luxury for two in the form of a Wallow board (or veggie board), chocolate truffles, and a glass of Bollinger champagne each for £20.95 per person.

You can get in touch on 01603 446676 to book.

Prosecco and sharing banquet from Grosvenor Fish Bar at The Birdcage

23 Pottergate

The Birdcage is teaming up with neighbouring fish and chips shop the Grosvenor to offer a romantic evening of good food and booze in their ballroom space.

You are invited to enjoy a sharing banquet for two brought over from Grosvenor with a bottle of prosecco for £25 per couple.

Email bookings@thebirdcagenorwich.co.uk to reserve a table.

Les Garrigues Wine and Love Bites

81 Upper St Giles Street

If you have French wine on the mind for a Valentine’s Day treat, then head over to independent French restaurant Les Garrigues on Upper St Giles St.

Once there, you can pick up a bottle of Crémant de Bordeaux and a bundle of Love Bites (aka chocolate truffles) for £20.