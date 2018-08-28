Video

7 romantic hotspots to visit for free in Norfolk

Mousehold heath Photo: Saurabh Prabhu Saurabh Prabhu

With Valentines Day just around the corner, love is in the air at these romantic hotspots across the county.

From Norwich’s secret garden to the idyllic north Norfolk coast, you don’t have to spend a fortune on an expensive dinner to mark the occasion.

Here are seven of the best places you can visit for free in Norfolk.

Holkham Estate and National Nature Reserve

Holkham Hall Photo: Lesley Buckley Holkham Hall Photo: Lesley Buckley

Holkham Road, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1AB

Perfect for a winter walk with sprawling grounds around to explore by foot or by bike. After you’ve wandered around the estate and seen the deer that roam there, head to The Victoria Inn for a spot of lunch then walk down to the stunning nature reserve with its vast beach. It is also a popular filming location and Netflix sci-fi thriller Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac, was filmed there in 2016. Holkham Hall, built in the 18th century for the 1st Earl of Leicester, is closed in the winter but will be open from February 16 to 24 for the Field to Fork exhibition.

Cromer Pier

Cromer pier Photo: Ron Graham Cromer pier Photo: Ron Graham

Promenade, Cromer, NR27 9HE

One of the most iconic landmarks in Norfolk, which recently featured on the BBC Christmas adverts, Cromer Pier is the perfect location for a romantic day out. Take a walk along the beach and along the winding streets, including Tucker Street with its coloured houses, and then head to the pier and visit the arcade before heading to No1 Cromer for delicious fish and chips. If you want to make a day of it, the Amazona Zoo, which is home to over 200 tropical South American animals, is less than 20 minutes walk from the pier.

Waterloo Park

Waterloo Park Photo: Nick Butcher Waterloo Park Photo: Nick Butcher

Angel Road, Norwich NR3 3HX

A hidden haven, located to the north of the city, to visit with a pavilion, bandstand and also tennis courts if you fancy putting your partner through their paces. The park first opened in 1933 and the main entrance is through iron gates in Angel Road and if you don’t fancy driving it is a 30 minute walk or short bus ride from the city centre. Make sure to visit Park Britannia cafe, located in the Grade II listed Pavilion whilst you’re there, and tuck into a hearty lunch.

Happisburgh Lighthouse and beach

Happisburgh Lighthouse Photo: Natalie Wilson Happisburgh Lighthouse Photo: Natalie Wilson

Lighthouse Lane, NR12 0QA

Whilst the lighthouse, which is the oldest in Britain, doesn’t open for tours until Easter Sunday it still provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic day out with your loved one. Walk along the striking cliffs and along the beach and there are plenty of quaint tea rooms to visit along the way.

Wells Photo: Lesley Buckley Wells Photo: Lesley Buckley

Wells-next-the-Sea beach and harbour

Beach Rd, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1DR

A day out which could easily be combined with a trip to the Holkham Estate, which is just a few miles west along the north Norfolk coast, which can be enjoyed all year round. From the immaculate beach huts to a delicious meal from the Wells Crab House, named the best restaurant in Norfolk at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018, you can easily spend half a day here in the winter months.

Mousehold Heath. Photo: Bill Smith Mousehold Heath. Photo: Bill Smith

Mousehold Heath

Heartsease Lane, Norwich NR7 9NT

With stunning views across Norwich, you’ll definitely be feeling loved up after visiting this scenic spot. If you’re working on Valentines Day, it is the perfect place to come and watch the sunset before heading for dinner.

Horsey Photo: James Bass Horsey Photo: James Bass

Horsey Beach

NR29 4EJ

Make sure to visit the seals at Horsey Beach before they disappear in February until late October. The sandy beach itself is unspoilt and quiet and there is parking at the Horsey Gap and Windpump, both owned by the National Trust, and The Nelson Head pub if you also fancy some pub grub.