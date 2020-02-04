Video

7 things to do for Valentine's Day in Norwich

If you are struggling for ideas or want to try something different, here are seven things you can do in Norwich on Valentine's Day.

1. What: Love Light Norwich Parade

Where: From Norwich Cathedral to The Forum

When: From 6pm

Cost: Free

The parade on Valentine's Day is the main event in the Love Light Norwich Festival (February 13 to 15), which also includes illuminating trails, large-scale projections, extraordinary installations and stunning performances.

Take in some of Norwich's most iconic landmarks with entertainment from French street performance company Picto-Facto, who will be bringing their cheeky and captivating figures the Lampadophores, and the LumiDogs, with pampered pooches parading in light-up costumes. To view the full festival programme visit lovelightnorwich.co.uk

2. What: Romantic Sharing Banquet

Where: The Birdcage, Pottergate

When: Two evening sittings available

Cost: £30 per couple, bookings@thebirdcagenorwich.co.uk, two evening sittings available

Book your table for a romantic sharing two-tier platter from Grosvenor Fish Bar, located opposite, with a bottle of prosecco for £30 per couple.

Once you've finished, you can take a walk through the picturesque Norwich Lanes with plenty of bars and pubs nearby to visit if you aren't ready to head home just yet.

3. What: Valentine's Dinner

Where: Delia's Restaurant, Carrow Road

When: 6.30pm until late

Cost: £55pp, deliascanarycatering.co.uk

If you're looking to do something fancy on February 14 then you will be able to enjoy a four-course menu, accompanied with a glass of champagne, at Delia Smith's restaurant at Carrow Road.

The mains on offer are monkfish with ravigote sauce, pot-roasted guinea fowl with calvados, cream and caramelised apple or wild mushrooms in madeira en croute with foaming hollandaise sauce.

4. What: A Tribute to Motown

Where: Mercure Hotel, Boundary Road

When: 7pm to 1am

Cost: £29.95pp, 01603 294330, events@mercurenorwich.co.uk

If it is a lively night your after then get a group of you together for an evening of entertainment and live music at the Mercure Hotel, which includes a three-course dinner.

The event features a live act and the resident DJ who will both be paying tribute to the legends of Motown.

5. What: Valentine's Pop-Up Restaurant

Where: The Bowling House, Dereham Road

When: From 6.30pm

Cost: £45 per couple, 01603 397412, bookings@bowlinghouse.co.uk

The Bowling House is transforming their upstairs space to host a "special evening of food and drink" that includes six sharing plates and two desserts.

If that isn't enough to fill your heart, head downstairs once you've finished and hit the lanes to bowl your partner over once more. (Booking advised and bowling is an additional cost)

6. What: Cocina Mia Valentine's Pop-Up

Where: The Sir Garnet, Market Place

When: 5pm to 9pm

Cost: Tapas £6 each or 5 for £25, big plates £12 each, desserts £5

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and after a variety of successful pop-ups at The Sir Garnet, their next event is with Norwich Market Chilean stall Cocina Mia.

They offer fresh, authentic homemade empinadas and other traditional Childean dishes which pack a punch, using local and native ingredients.

7. What: Valentine's Vegan Sushi

Where: Mr Postles' Apothecary, Upper King Street

When: Dinner bookings from 5pm

Cost; £24.95pp, booking essential, mrpostlesapothecary.co.uk, 01603 613566

This Valentines Day you can enjoy a four-course, fully vegan, Asian taster menu at the popular bar and restaurant.

Things start off with a Jinzu Gin, lychee and fresh blackberry cocktail on arrival and the starter is a homemade miso soup.

The main is a sharing sushi platter and the dessert includes banana and sesame gyozas and mango and rice pudding nigiri.