Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Twelve days of brilliant walks to try in Norfolk this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 December 2018

Jack Davidson, Norfolk County Council Trails Officer

Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill Smith

Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill Smith

Archant

The beautiful and varied Norfolk Trails network consists of 1,600 miles of linear trails and their associated circular walks, covering coast, woodland, broads and wetlands.

Norfolk Coastal Path Credit: Sam HoldenNorfolk Coastal Path Credit: Sam Holden

So no matter what you’re looking for on a walk this festive season, you’ll find it right here in Norfolk.

Even better, you can easily download maps of all these routes on the Norfolk County Council website.

Councillor Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council’s Member Champion for Cycling and Walking said: “I would encourage anyone in Norfolk, whether they are local or visiting, to have a look at our fantastic trails and get out and about this Christmas to see the beautiful countryside we have on offer. “Here are twelve trails that would make for a lovely day out and which may even help work off a mince pie or two.”

Sheringham Circular Walk, 6 miles

Starting from the esplanade in Sheringham, this route is nicely varied and makes the most of the heathland, clifftop, woodland and parkland landscapes that surround the town.

Sheringham Park is a potential stop along the way, and the route can also be broken up with several refreshment stops for a really leisurely day out.

Sheringham CliffsSheringham Cliffs

The Little Ouse Path, 9 miles

The route follows the Little Ouse River from Brandon to Thetford and never leaves the forest for long, so it’s perfect for woodland lovers and very atmospheric on frosty or foggy winter mornings.

Wildlife sightings are commonplace here. We’ve seen deer, barn owls, herons and kingfishers, and in the evenings it’s a real bat hotspot.

Winterton Dunes Circular Walk, 1.5 miles/Winterton Circular Walk, 4 miles

Both of these are perfect for young families (as long as the children are walking – pushchairs don’t do well on the fine sand of the dunes).

The dunes walk is short, but it’s a perfect introduction to the Norfolk Coast Path and this beautiful landscape.

READ MORE: Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

Burgh Castle Circular Route, 1 mile

Winterton Dunes National Nature Reserve Credit: Angela SharpeWinterton Dunes National Nature Reserve Credit: Angela Sharpe

Just a few miles from Great Yarmouth, this route is fully wheelchair accessible thanks to the six hundred metre boardwalk that traverses the reedbed along the mouth of the River Waveney.

Perfect for families with pushchairs, birdwatchers, and those that enjoy a quick walk, the views across the marshes are long and impressive.

Hellesdon Circular Walk, 5.5 miles

Starting from Marlpit Lane on the Western edge of Norwich, the Hellesdon Walk is a great way to explore some hidden gems that you may not know about, right on your doorstep. Foremost among these is the recently reclaimed and restored Hellesdon Station Platform.

Brancaster Staithe Circular Walk, 5 miles

The Brancaster Staithe walk is a contrast of saltmarsh and sailing boats, wind and woodland that has a history going back thousands of years.

The Little Ouse Path Credit: Rebecca MurphyThe Little Ouse Path Credit: Rebecca Murphy

Barrow Common, the route’s highpoint, is thought to be the site of a Bronze Age barrow, and from here the views over Scolt Head Island and along the coast are breath-taking.

Boudicca Way, 37 miles, Diss-Norwich

If you’re looking for a great way to work off that Christmas dinner over a couple of days, why not have a go at Boudicca Way.

We recently remade all the signs along the route and it’s also stile-free now, so it’s never been more accessible.

READ MORE: Nine New Year’s Eve events taking place in Norwich

Aylsham Workhouse Walk, 2 miles

The Aylsham Workhouse Walk is an easy route that follows green lanes and pavements, and passes the old workhouse, which remained in use until 1930. As the route leaves Aylsham via Marriott’s Way, there are long views over the surrounding countryside.

Norfolk Coastal Path Credit: Ian BurtNorfolk Coastal Path Credit: Ian Burt

Marriott’s Way, 26 miles, Norwich - Aylsham

Marriott’s way is a popular route for walking, cycling and horse-riding.

Starting close to the centre of Norwich, it’s the perfect way to make a quick escape from the city for the day, or even just a couple of hours, depending on how far you venture.

The route, which used to be a railway line, visits Reepham and a number of other villages before finishing in Aylsham.

Weavers’ Way Walk 10, 4.5 Miles, Acle

While this route is not currently signed, it is easy to follow by downloading the map, and on a clear winter day it’s a real Broadland treat. Following the river bure and crossing low grazing marshes, you’re likely to see marsh harriers hunting, and yachts that look as though they’re sailing through the fields.

There are a number of pubs to warm yourself in along the way, and several more in Acle itself.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks

Norfolk Coast Path, 87 miles

If your Christmas has twelve days, then you have more than enough time to enjoy the whole Norfolk Coast Path.

From Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea, whichever way you choose to walk, the route is well served by various accommodation and eating options.

Peddars Cycle, 47 miles/Thetford Cycle Loop, 37 miles

For an off-road adventure on two wheels, the Peddars Way is an epic day out.

The route is well-signed from Thetford station, but there’s no station at the other end, so unfortunately getting picked up is a must.

If public transport is essential, then another option for a great gravel ride is the Thetford Cycle Loop.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Norwich community centre hit by burglars just days before Christmas

Chapel Break Community Centre in Bowthorpe has been targeted by burglars. Picture: Google Maps

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Five men to be charged with criminal damage in Carrow Road concourse during Ipswich derby

Electrical cables and guttering were torn from a concourse ceiling at Carrow Road during February's derby with Ipswich. Five people are due in court next month. Photo: Google Earth

Most Read

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich community centre hit by burglars just days before Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Five men to be charged with criminal damage in Carrow Road concourse during Ipswich derby

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hundreds of Norfolk families waking up without electricity this Christmas morning

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Twelve days of brilliant walks to try in Norfolk this Christmas

Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill Smith

Motorist urged to take extra care as vehicle rolls off A146 near Norwich

Emergency services have been called to a crash at Stalham. Picture: James Bass

Owner reunited with long lost cat in time for Christmas after spotting him in the news

Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists