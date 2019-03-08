Search

Tundra to headline Bermuda Bob’s Homegrown show

PUBLISHED: 09:11 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 25 March 2019

East Anglian surf punk band Tundra. Photo: Matt Wilkinson

East Anglian surf punk band Tundra. Photo: Matt Wilkinson

Matt Wilkinson - http://mattseye.com

East Anglian surf punk band Tundra are set to headline Bermuda Bob’s in Norwich.

The show, which will take place on April 11, is a Homegrown Pizza Club show and will include support from Hex Friends and Wreck.

April’s gig will see Tundra promoting the release of their Record Store Day 7” flexi-disc single which will be out on April 13 - with a full digital release to follow on April 20.

Since bursting onto the Bury St Edmunds scene back in 2016, Tundra have started to pick up momentum since last year’s release of their EP Life’s A Beach.

The trio have already supported the likes of Marmozets, Milk Teeth and Desperate Journalist, won the Bury Sound competition in 2017 and played a variety of festivals including The Cambridge Strawberry Fair, SwanFest and BNatural.

2019 is already shaping up nicely with the band securing support slots with RCKLSS and Gaffa Tape Sandy.

• Tickets to Tundra’s show at Bermuda Bob’s on April 11 are available for £4 advance via the Facebook event page

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

