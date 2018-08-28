Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Countdown to Christmas begins as traditional market opens in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:25 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:25 07 December 2018

Eddie McGee at work behind the Sleighbells Bar at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eddie McGee at work behind the Sleighbells Bar at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

For the next fortnight, Norwich city centre will boast two markets with festive food, drinks and gifts on offer.

Traders at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market opened their shutters on Friday morning with many local businesses taking part.

The free event runs until December 23 and also includes a winter tavern selling mulled cider, mulled wine, winter Pimms, Baileys hot chocolate and craft beer.

There are 30 stalls at the market, including Waffle Works, which makes waffles in the shape of a Christmas tree with sauces and toppings, The Cheese Board, Beautiful Bags and Bits and a Pick & Mix Chalet.

Amongst the Norfolk businesses taking part are Jabbawocky handmade pendants and The Original Blanket Company which has a sewing machine inside the chalet and will create tailor made fleece blankets for shoppers.

Jordan McGovern, left, and his dad Andrew, with their Waffle Works stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJordan McGovern, left, and his dad Andrew, with their Waffle Works stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jane Souster-Dolby, owner of The Original Blanket Company who lives in Godwick, near Fakenham, said: “We are really excited to be here because it’s close to home and it is really nice to meet local people as we usually just get to work in our workshop so it is nice to be out and about.

“We sell to all the major hotels around the country but to do things personally here and meet them face-to-face is great.”

READ MORE: 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

The traditional German market will also offer hot festive food such as ginger bread, roasted chesnuts, grilled sausages and mulled wine.

The market has been organised by company Savoir Fayre Ltd who has organised markets across the UK.

Jane Souster-Dolby running the Original Blanket Company stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJane Souster-Dolby running the Original Blanket Company stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Philippe Basset, Savoir Fayre owner, said: “There has never been a traditional market before which is why we brought it here and we hope it is going to be very successful.”

Whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings and runs from Gentleman’s Walk to The Forum.

The market is open 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Hollie Wesley cooks German sausages at her German Grill at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHollie Wesley cooks German sausages at her German Grill at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nathalie Wild-Hicks with one of her 3D Christmas cards at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNathalie Wild-Hicks with one of her 3D Christmas cards at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ray Cutting from Reepham selling snow globes on his stall the Animal Hut Compay at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRay Cutting from Reepham selling snow globes on his stall the Animal Hut Compay at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the snow globes at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the snow globes at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Two kittens found dumped in wheelie bin

These two kittens were found dumped in this wheelie bin in Norwich. Picture RSPCA.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide