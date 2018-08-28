Video

Countdown to Christmas begins as traditional market opens in Norwich

Eddie McGee at work behind the Sleighbells Bar at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

For the next fortnight, Norwich city centre will boast two markets with festive food, drinks and gifts on offer.

Traders at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market opened their shutters on Friday morning with many local businesses taking part.

The free event runs until December 23 and also includes a winter tavern selling mulled cider, mulled wine, winter Pimms, Baileys hot chocolate and craft beer.

There are 30 stalls at the market, including Waffle Works, which makes waffles in the shape of a Christmas tree with sauces and toppings, The Cheese Board, Beautiful Bags and Bits and a Pick & Mix Chalet.

Amongst the Norfolk businesses taking part are Jabbawocky handmade pendants and The Original Blanket Company which has a sewing machine inside the chalet and will create tailor made fleece blankets for shoppers.

Jordan McGovern, left, and his dad Andrew, with their Waffle Works stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jordan McGovern, left, and his dad Andrew, with their Waffle Works stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jane Souster-Dolby, owner of The Original Blanket Company who lives in Godwick, near Fakenham, said: “We are really excited to be here because it’s close to home and it is really nice to meet local people as we usually just get to work in our workshop so it is nice to be out and about.

“We sell to all the major hotels around the country but to do things personally here and meet them face-to-face is great.”

The traditional German market will also offer hot festive food such as ginger bread, roasted chesnuts, grilled sausages and mulled wine.

The market has been organised by company Savoir Fayre Ltd who has organised markets across the UK.

Jane Souster-Dolby running the Original Blanket Company stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jane Souster-Dolby running the Original Blanket Company stall at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Philippe Basset, Savoir Fayre owner, said: “There has never been a traditional market before which is why we brought it here and we hope it is going to be very successful.”

Whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings and runs from Gentleman’s Walk to The Forum.

The market is open 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Hollie Wesley cooks German sausages at her German Grill at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Hollie Wesley cooks German sausages at her German Grill at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nathalie Wild-Hicks with one of her 3D Christmas cards at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nathalie Wild-Hicks with one of her 3D Christmas cards at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ray Cutting from Reepham selling snow globes on his stall the Animal Hut Compay at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ray Cutting from Reepham selling snow globes on his stall the Animal Hut Compay at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY