Countdown to Christmas begins as traditional market opens in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:25 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:25 07 December 2018
For the next fortnight, Norwich city centre will boast two markets with festive food, drinks and gifts on offer.
Traders at the Norwich Traditional Christmas Market opened their shutters on Friday morning with many local businesses taking part.
The free event runs until December 23 and also includes a winter tavern selling mulled cider, mulled wine, winter Pimms, Baileys hot chocolate and craft beer.
There are 30 stalls at the market, including Waffle Works, which makes waffles in the shape of a Christmas tree with sauces and toppings, The Cheese Board, Beautiful Bags and Bits and a Pick & Mix Chalet.
Amongst the Norfolk businesses taking part are Jabbawocky handmade pendants and The Original Blanket Company which has a sewing machine inside the chalet and will create tailor made fleece blankets for shoppers.
Jane Souster-Dolby, owner of The Original Blanket Company who lives in Godwick, near Fakenham, said: “We are really excited to be here because it’s close to home and it is really nice to meet local people as we usually just get to work in our workshop so it is nice to be out and about.
“We sell to all the major hotels around the country but to do things personally here and meet them face-to-face is great.”
The traditional German market will also offer hot festive food such as ginger bread, roasted chesnuts, grilled sausages and mulled wine.
The market has been organised by company Savoir Fayre Ltd who has organised markets across the UK.
Philippe Basset, Savoir Fayre owner, said: “There has never been a traditional market before which is why we brought it here and we hope it is going to be very successful.”
Whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings and runs from Gentleman’s Walk to The Forum.
The market is open 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.