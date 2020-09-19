‘My new favourite Sunday lunch in Norwich’: Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer review

Roast loin of pork with crackling Sunday roast from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer in Norwich Picture: James Randle Archant

Too Fat Roasties has been serving Sunday lunches at The Reindeer in Norwich since the pub reopened after lockdown - and they have proved very popular. Louisa Baldwin headed along to try it out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Reindeer pub in Dereham Road, Norwich Picture: James Randle The Reindeer pub in Dereham Road, Norwich Picture: James Randle

Food

Since July, a pop-up from Too Fat Roasties has been running on Sundays at The Reindeer in Dereham Road, so after drooling over pictures on social media showing fluffy Yorkshire puddings and crispy potatoes I headed along to try it out for myself.

I visited with my boyfriend at midday and after filling out a form for track and trace and ordering a drink at the bar, we were seated in the spacious beer garden by a friendly waitress.

We were then brought a paper menu and ordered the braised beef short rib and roast loin of pork with crackling, agreeing to share both.

They both came with roast potatoes, butternut squash purée, braised red cabbage, a Yorkshire pudding, mixed vegetables and onion gravy (both £12).

As my partner has a dairy intolerance we also ordered a side of vegan cauliflower cheese (£3) (the regular version is the same price).

Inside The Reindeer in Norwich Picture: James Randle Inside The Reindeer in Norwich Picture: James Randle

READ MORE: Cake shop moving to Norwich city centre after ‘absolutely mad’ year

The other mains were garlic and thyme chicken, pie of the week and a vegetarian chestnut, hazelnut, mushroom and parsnip loaf.

The waitress told us they had been fully-booked most weeks since Too Fat Roasties started there, and when the food came out is was easy to see why.

Both roasts were beautifully presented in an almost Jenga tower structure and it was bursting with colour, with vibrant red braised cabbage and golden purée sat in a glistening gravy.

The pork was soft and tender, while the crackling was wonderfully crunchy, and the beef fell apart when I touched it with my fork and melted in my mouth. Both were very generous portions.

The potatoes were fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside and it all balanced well with the sweet cabbage and purée.

Braised beef short rib and all the trimmings from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer Picture: James Randle Braised beef short rib and all the trimmings from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer Picture: James Randle

The Yorkshire pudding was moreish, but it was a shame my boyfriend couldn’t eat his because of the dairy. It had accidentally been put on there - it would have be great if there was a substitute such as vegan stuffing.

The vegetables were served in a separate pot and it had broccoli, cabbage and carrots, which were all well-seasoned, and also a mini corn on the cob, which was a nice touch.

The vegan cauliflower cheese was delicious and you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between that and the regular version.

Feeling very stuffed, but wanting to try as much of the menu as possible, we then ordered our desserts - a spiced plum and raspberry cheesecake with toasted almonds and a chocolate brownie with salted caramel sauce, ice cream and peanut brittle (both £5).

The brownie was also vegan so my boyfriend was very happy he could have a dessert, with the ice cream swapped to a dairy-free one, and it was moist and gooey and the brittle was crunchy.

READ MORE: 9 of the best beer gardens in Norwich

The beer garden at The Reindeer in Norwich Picture: James Randle The beer garden at The Reindeer in Norwich Picture: James Randle

The cheesecake was served in a glass with a layer of digestive base, then cream cheese and topped with raspberry sauce, fresh raspberries, spiced plum and almonds.

It was summer in a glass and the raspberry sauce trickled down the side so it ran into the biscuit and cream and it all balanced well with the tangy plum.

Setting

A really homely pub with plenty of character and we felt very relaxed sitting in the garden, which is surrounded by plants.

Spiced plum and raspberry cheesecake with toasted almonds from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer Picture: James Randle Spiced plum and raspberry cheesecake with toasted almonds from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer Picture: James Randle

Price

Great prices for big portions - the meal cost us £42 for two Sunday roasts, a side of vegan cauliflower cheese, two desserts and two alcoholic drinks.

Drinks

A good choice of drinks and they always have plenty of ciders on - I went for a half-pint of tropical cider from Lilley’s, which is made in Somerset, and it was delicious and tasted like juice.

Chocolate brownies with salted caramel sauce, ice cream and peanut brittle from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer Picture: James Randle Chocolate brownies with salted caramel sauce, ice cream and peanut brittle from Too Fat Roasties at The Reindeer Picture: James Randle

Toilets

The toilets were clean and there was a one-way system to make sure customers are social distancing.

READ MORE: Fine dining chef’s new street food stall has ‘really kicked off’

Accessibility

The pub is all on one level but there are a few steps into the main entrance - if this was an issue I can imagine you would be able to come through the garden gate.

Service

The waitress was friendly and chatty and was helpful in checking with the kitchen due to my boyfriend’s dairy intolerance.

We had to pay for everything as it came as they said some customers recently had been walking out without paying so they weren’t doing tabs - it is always the odd few who spoil it for others.

Highlight

The meat was the star of the show, as it should be, and we both left absolutely stuffed.

In summary

This is my new favourite Sunday lunch in Norwich and I have had a lot in the city.

READ MORE: Middle Eastern takeaway serving ‘daily fresh’ dishes opens in Norwich

If you like that try these...

1. The Temple Bar, Norwich

This Irish pub serves legendary roasts with tender meat, crispy potatoes and plenty of vegetables - you need to book a table on Sundays as they are always packed.

2. Buckinghamshire Arms, Blickling

These roast dinners measure up both in terms of quantity and quality and after you’ve finished you can head for a walk around the neighbouring Blickling Estate to burn it off.

3. The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market

You won’t get meat better than this in Norfolk and it is all sourced locally, with beef from the Blickling Estate cooked over an open fire in their Elk Room.

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited. The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer. The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.