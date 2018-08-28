Norwich has inspired new bestselling novel Tombland by C.J. Sansom

The eagerly anticipated new novel in the Shardlake series by C.J. Sansom has been released and is set in Norwich.

Tombland is his seventh Matthew Shardlake novel and features many well-known sites in the city such as the Maid’s Head Hotel, Mousehold Heath and the Cathedral.

The story involves Shardlake in a new murder case on behalf of the Lady Elizabeth, which takes him to Norwich where he finds himself caught up in the midst of Kett’s rebellion, the huge and dramatic peasant revolt of 1549.

C. J. Sansom said: “It is a delight to have completed Tombland.

“I have wanted for a long time to write about the surprisingly little-known English peasant rebellions of 1549, in which more rebels were killed than in the 1381 Peasants’ Revolt, and of which Kett’s rebellion in Norfolk was the largest.

“It has been a long time in the making – partly because of the sheer amount of research needed, partly because of delays through health problems.

“But here it is at last, with a murder mystery having ramifications both within and outside the rebel camp at the centre of the story.”

C.J. Sansom was educated at Birmingham University, where he took a BA and then a Ph.D. in history.

After working in a variety of jobs, he retrained as a solicitor and practised in Sussex, until becoming a full time writer.

He is the bestselling author of the critically-acclaimed Shardlake series as well as Winter in Madrid and Dominion.