Tom Walker to return to Norwich with headline LCR show

Singer-songwriter Tom Walker will headline The LCR UEA in Norwich on November 3. Photo: Supplied by UEA Box Office Supplied by UEA Box Office

Tom Walker is set to return to Norwich with a headline show at The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on November 3.

This tour follows on from the release of his debut album What A Time To Be Alive which took the No.1 Album Chart spot upon it’s release this month.

His biggest headline tour to date will kick off on October 24 at the O2 Academy in London, stopping at a further 10 cities across the UK.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who was named Best Breakthrough Act at 2019’s BRIT Awards, has gone from strength to strength since his single Leave A Light On became an international hit last year.

Along with supporting the likes of George Ezra, Gallant, Jake Bug and The Script - it’s no surprise that Tom Walker has already sold out venues across the country.

• Tickets to see Tom Walker at The LCR, UEA go on sale on Friday March 29 via the UEA Ticket Bookings website

