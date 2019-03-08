Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Tom Walker to return to Norwich with headline LCR show

PUBLISHED: 16:49 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 27 March 2019

Singer-songwriter Tom Walker will headline The LCR UEA in Norwich on November 3. Photo: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Singer-songwriter Tom Walker will headline The LCR UEA in Norwich on November 3. Photo: Supplied by UEA Box Office

Supplied by UEA Box Office

Tom Walker is set to return to Norwich with a headline show at The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on November 3.

This tour follows on from the release of his debut album What A Time To Be Alive which took the No.1 Album Chart spot upon it’s release this month.

His biggest headline tour to date will kick off on October 24 at the O2 Academy in London, stopping at a further 10 cities across the UK.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who was named Best Breakthrough Act at 2019’s BRIT Awards, has gone from strength to strength since his single Leave A Light On became an international hit last year.

Along with supporting the likes of George Ezra, Gallant, Jake Bug and The Script - it’s no surprise that Tom Walker has already sold out venues across the country.

• Tickets to see Tom Walker at The LCR, UEA go on sale on Friday March 29 via the UEA Ticket Bookings website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Social worker suspended after logging meetings with vulnerable children that did not happen

Caroline Chirimuuta worked at Norfolk County Council. Photo: Neil Perry

Muffin to see your honour! Van driver ate chocolate chip muffin at the wheel

Jose Monteiro Bicas leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Most Read

Social worker suspended after logging meetings with vulnerable children that did not happen

Caroline Chirimuuta worked at Norfolk County Council. Photo: Neil Perry

Muffin to see your honour! Van driver ate chocolate chip muffin at the wheel

Jose Monteiro Bicas leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

College reveals plans for groundbreaking £9m digital technology hub

Artist's impression of the new Digi-Tech Factory at City College Norwich. The project has recieved a �6.1m grant from the New Anglia LEP. Picture: Coffey Architects

Victims of Norwich fraudster set to get cash back after more than £37,000 confiscated by court

Nathan Jolly was jailed for 20 months for fraud. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teen, 16, stabbed in gang attack is released from hospital

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Stray cat who struggled outside in the cold for months in need of loving home

The RSPCA East Norfolk are trying to find a home for Patch. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Brucie bonus! Woman who knitted model of Golden Mile receives card from Forsyth family

Margaret Seaman receives a thank you card from Bruce Forsyth's family, after she knitted Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, and placed a picture of Bruce on the Wellington Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists