Tom Walker review: a raw authenticity in both his performance and his voice

Tom Walker headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 3rd November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Danielle Booden Media

A year and a half after his last visit, British singer-songwriter Tom Walker returned to Norwich with yet another sold out show, this time at The LCR UEA.

Tom Walker headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 3rd November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Tom Walker headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 3rd November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

This tour follows on from the release of his debut album, What A Time To Be Alive, which hit the shelves in March of this year and reached number one in the Official UK Albums Chart.

Having already toured all over the world this year, Norwich was the fourth date of the UK run which will finish in Birmingham on November 14.

Going from selling out Norwich Arts Centre just over a year ago to selling out The LCR months before the show last night's show really plays testament to why Tom Walker achieved Best Breakthrough Act at 2019's BRIT Awards.

Arriving on stage to the screams of adoring fans, the gig was opened with Angels, the first track from his debut album. Walker exuded confidence from the second he arrived behind the microphone, a quality he's had right from his early days.

Tom Walker headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 3rd November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Tom Walker headlining The LCR UEA in Norwich on 3rd November 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

This led into equally punchy track Cry Out where Tom reminded everyone just how phenomenal his vocals are pulling a performance off that was easily better than listening to the studio equivalent.

Walker has a raw authenticity in both his performance and his voice which subtly demands your attention, draws you in and keeps you fixated throughout the entire of his performance.

It's clear that he doesn't take himself too seriously which is a really refreshing quality to see from a chart-topping artist. He clearly hasn't lost himself in the fame and has really stayed true to who he is which makes him that much more likeable.

Keeping up the energy, the third song of the evening was Walk Alone, his collaboration with Rudimental which understandably received a great audience reaction with it's pop infused riffs and driving energy.

It was during his performance of Fade Away, a haunting, piano-driven song, that we really got to hear the softer side of his voice for the first time - which really gave me goosebumps.

Tom Walker has such a beautiful tone in his vocals and an expert ability to deliver notes that are packed with so much emotion. It's this natural ability that connects his lyrics with the audience allowing them to be taken on a journey throughout the song.

He, of course, also treated the audience to fan favourites Fly Away With Me and Just You and I before ending his set on Not Giving In.

Returning for a two song encore, we got to hear new single Better Half Of Me which he performed alone with just an acoustic guitar. This was another opportunity for us to be reminded what an incredible voice he has before he ended his set with Leave A Light On - the track that became an international hit last year and helped launch his career.

Having reviewed his Norwich show in March 2018, I wrote that: "If you're in doubt about whether Tom Walker is going to make it, which if you've seen him live or heard his music you shouldn't be, then you just need to take a look at the fans in the audience."

"If you haven't seen or heard of Tom Walker yet, then you should take a few minutes out of your day to give his music a listen, or even go down to one of his shows. Already having been spotted by the likes of BBC Radio 1, it's only a matter of time before he's performing on much larger stages."

Last night was proof that he has done just that. Having already seen such success, I am certain that it will continue over the coming years as he continues to deliver well-written, heartfelt music and a phenomenal live performance.

Despite announcing that he wouldn't be playing in the UK next year, apart from a few festivals and one show in Manchester, Tom Walker left us with the promise of new music which I am sure will be more than enough to keep fans ready and waiting for his next visit.

