Tom Grennan review: his vocals were as clear-cut and powerful as they are on the recorded versions of his songs

Tom Grennan headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Danielle Booden Danielle Booden

Tom Grennan, with support from Elli Ingram, packed out The LCR UEA last night delivering a quality night of music to what was another sell out show in Norwich.

With the release of his debut album Lighting Matches on March 9, Tom Grennan returned to Norwich to this time sell out The LCR, UEA after performing at The Waterfront earlier this year.

After his single ‘Royal Highness’ premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World, Tom rapidly gained a large fan base resulting in two sell-out tours in one year.

Having first found fame as a guest vocalist on Chase & Status’ track When It All Goes Wrong, it’s evident that it’s now his own music that has caught the public’s attention.

The main support of the night, singer-songwriter Elli Ingram, made for a great opening act. Hailing from Brighton, Elli’s sound is influenced by the likes of Amy Winehouse and Angie Stone as well as the early musical introductions from her father who played in a band and her mother’s keen interest in Reggae and Ska.

Elli’s first EP Sober, which was released via Chase & Status’ MTA label, received Best Newcomer at the MOBO awards with the video nominated for Best Pop Video at the UK Music Video Awards in the same year.

Her performance at The LCR last night made it evident why she received the award, and why Chase & Status supported her during the early part of her career.

Not only does she have an incredibly soulful and powerful voice, the way in which she holds herself on stage is remarkable. Performing to a sold out venue didn’t remotely faze her and Elli seemed at complete ease showcasing a variety of her original songs.

With the sort of music you could happily listen to on a Sunday afternoon whilst soaking up some sun, she’s one to keep an eye on as it seems that this is only the start of what we will see from her over the next year or so.

After about half an hour wait between sets, it was finally time for Bedford’s Tom Grennan to grace the stage.

The crowd roared as he walked out and into a single spotlight armed with an acoustic guitar.

Tom started the set with a beautiful acoustic rendition of Sweet Hallelujah which had the audience completely captivated right from the word go. The deliverance was heartfelt and his vocals were as clear-cut and powerful as they are on the recorded versions of his songs - arguably even better live.

He packed the rest of the set with classics such as Found What I’ve Been Looking For and Something In The Water, whilst also dedicating a song to his granddad who was watching him perform live for the first time.

Not only is Tom a sound performer, his vocals are absolutely on point and are the basis of why he’s already seen such success.

Despite selling out shows across the UK on this tour, it seems very likely that this is just the start for him and that there will be even bigger and better things on the horizon.

If you want to see a musician who has the whole package and has the ability to get an entire venue dancing and singing back his lyrics then Tom Grennan is definitely for you!