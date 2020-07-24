Search

Advanced search

You can now pick up cocktails from a popular Norwich cafe

PUBLISHED: 15:38 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 24 July 2020

Tipsy Jar, a cocktail delivery service which launched in lockdown, has teamed up with Cafe 33 in Norwich Picture: Tipsy Jar

Tipsy Jar, a cocktail delivery service which launched in lockdown, has teamed up with Cafe 33 in Norwich Picture: Tipsy Jar

Archant

A couple who launched a cocktail delivery service in lockdown are toasting to success after expanding nationwide and teaming up with Cafe 33 in Norwich.

Laura Whatling, one half of Tipsy Jar, serving up one of their cocktails Picture: Tipsy JarLaura Whatling, one half of Tipsy Jar, serving up one of their cocktails Picture: Tipsy Jar

Tipsy Jar was started by Ellie Fennell, 24, and Laura Whatling, 25, who live in Sprowston, in April this year and they began delivering drinks in the local area.

Customers are given a jar filled with the cocktail of their choice and they just need to add ice, which is provided, and give it a good shake before serving.

All the drinks come with garnishes too, ranging from freeze-dried raspberries for the Bramble Twist to coffee beans for the Espresso Martini.

READ MORE: Norwich’s new axe-throwing bar is the ultimate adult playground

Cocktails are available for local delivery between NR1 and NR14 Picture: Tipsy JarCocktails are available for local delivery between NR1 and NR14 Picture: Tipsy Jar

Miss Whatling previously worked at bars across Norwich and in September last year she decided to start her own company called L.A. Mixology, a cocktail menu consultancy and pop-up.

Along with her girlfriend Ellie, who takes care of marketing and finances, they decided to move into delivery during lockdown, with everyone stuck indoors, and Tipsy Jar was born.

They now deliver from NR1 to NR14, after expanding their radius due to high demand, and they also send Tipsy Boxes nationwide which come with all the separate ingredients in sealed packages.

Customers can now pick-up Tipsy Jar cocktails in the city centre too as they have just launched a collection service from Cafe 33 in Exchange Street, where Miss Whatling worked part-time before lockdown.

The Tipsy Boxes available for delivery nationwide Picture: Tipsy JarThe Tipsy Boxes available for delivery nationwide Picture: Tipsy Jar

Miss Whatling said: “We are doing really well and the repeat custom is ridiculous so we couldn’t be happier.

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Playhouse reopens its bar in the auditorium

“At Cafe 33 there is such a good little family and the owner Nicola Hay is lovely and wanted to help us out so is letting us have a collection point there, where you need to order the day before.

“We want to support local as that is our whole ethos and we have also designed cocktails for Norwich Pride, with 25pc of sales going to them.”

One of the Norwich Pride cocktails with 25pc of sales donated to them Picture: Tipsy JarOne of the Norwich Pride cocktails with 25pc of sales donated to them Picture: Tipsy Jar

Each jar costs £12, which contains two servings, and they are available for local delivery or collection Thursday to Saturday - order at lamixology.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy

After: A customer gets the chop after lockdown. Pic: Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Dramatic before and after lockdown haircuts as stylists get busy

After: A customer gets the chop after lockdown. Pic: Esquire Hair Studio, Ber Street

‘It’s been a while’ - City centre pub to finally reopen after lockdown

General manager Jonathan Barnes, known as Billy, of Lollards Pit pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk school building opened by Margaret Thatcher closes

Margaret Thatcher at Hethersett Woodside Primary and Nursery School. Picture: Peter Steward

You can now pick up cocktails from a popular Norwich cafe

Tipsy Jar, a cocktail delivery service which launched in lockdown, has teamed up with Cafe 33 in Norwich Picture: Tipsy Jar

Backing for four new schools and hundreds more pupil places

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey is to be expanded. Picture: Denise Bradley

City’s 2020/21 season start date confirmed

The EFL have confirmed the new season will begin on September 12. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd