You can now pick up cocktails from a popular Norwich cafe

Tipsy Jar, a cocktail delivery service which launched in lockdown, has teamed up with Cafe 33 in Norwich Picture: Tipsy Jar Archant

A couple who launched a cocktail delivery service in lockdown are toasting to success after expanding nationwide and teaming up with Cafe 33 in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura Whatling, one half of Tipsy Jar, serving up one of their cocktails Picture: Tipsy Jar Laura Whatling, one half of Tipsy Jar, serving up one of their cocktails Picture: Tipsy Jar

Tipsy Jar was started by Ellie Fennell, 24, and Laura Whatling, 25, who live in Sprowston, in April this year and they began delivering drinks in the local area.

Customers are given a jar filled with the cocktail of their choice and they just need to add ice, which is provided, and give it a good shake before serving.

All the drinks come with garnishes too, ranging from freeze-dried raspberries for the Bramble Twist to coffee beans for the Espresso Martini.

READ MORE: Norwich’s new axe-throwing bar is the ultimate adult playground

Cocktails are available for local delivery between NR1 and NR14 Picture: Tipsy Jar Cocktails are available for local delivery between NR1 and NR14 Picture: Tipsy Jar

Miss Whatling previously worked at bars across Norwich and in September last year she decided to start her own company called L.A. Mixology, a cocktail menu consultancy and pop-up.

Along with her girlfriend Ellie, who takes care of marketing and finances, they decided to move into delivery during lockdown, with everyone stuck indoors, and Tipsy Jar was born.

They now deliver from NR1 to NR14, after expanding their radius due to high demand, and they also send Tipsy Boxes nationwide which come with all the separate ingredients in sealed packages.

Customers can now pick-up Tipsy Jar cocktails in the city centre too as they have just launched a collection service from Cafe 33 in Exchange Street, where Miss Whatling worked part-time before lockdown.

The Tipsy Boxes available for delivery nationwide Picture: Tipsy Jar The Tipsy Boxes available for delivery nationwide Picture: Tipsy Jar

Miss Whatling said: “We are doing really well and the repeat custom is ridiculous so we couldn’t be happier.

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Playhouse reopens its bar in the auditorium

“At Cafe 33 there is such a good little family and the owner Nicola Hay is lovely and wanted to help us out so is letting us have a collection point there, where you need to order the day before.

“We want to support local as that is our whole ethos and we have also designed cocktails for Norwich Pride, with 25pc of sales going to them.”

One of the Norwich Pride cocktails with 25pc of sales donated to them Picture: Tipsy Jar One of the Norwich Pride cocktails with 25pc of sales donated to them Picture: Tipsy Jar

Each jar costs £12, which contains two servings, and they are available for local delivery or collection Thursday to Saturday - order at lamixology.co.uk