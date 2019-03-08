Search

Thriller Live review: A fantastic celebration of Michael Jackson's life and legacy

PUBLISHED: 13:12 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 28 May 2019

Thriller Live. Picture: Irina Chira

Thriller Live. Picture: Irina Chira

Irina Chira

Direct from London's West End, where it is now in its record breaking 10th year, Thriller Live arrived in Norwich last night.

Thriller Live. Picture: Irina ChiraThriller Live. Picture: Irina Chira

Running until June 1, this spectacular concert was created to celebrate the career of one of the world's greatest entertainers, Michael Jackson.

The two-hour show packed in hits from the entire of his successful career starting right back at his Jackson 5 days and then working through a variety of his most popular hits - including Beat It, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, Dirty Diana and more.

One of the most impressive elements of the show had to be the energy levels of the cast. Many of them appeared in back to back numbers, all of which were packed with dynamic choreography, without ever letting their performance diminish. They gave as much to the first number as they did the last which kept the quality of the show at the highest level throughout.

The staging, lighting and costumes were equally vibrant and mesmerising so hats off to the set and costume designers. Every single element of the show seemed well considered and had everyone clapping and singing along.

You may also want to watch:

If you're expecting Thriller Live to include all the ins and outs of his career then you'd perhaps be disappointed.

This wasn't something that I personally felt deterred from the show at all. In fact it was great to watch such a talented cast remind us of what a phenomenal talent Michael Jackson was, and still is in some ways.

The small amounts of narration throughout, that talked the audience through his musical timeline, made for nice breaks in the show as they prepared for the next number.

The singers were so oustanding that it was hard to believe they were preforming live. The only niggle was that their microphones could have done with being slightly louder.

Nontheless, Thriller Live is a fantastic celebration of Michael Jackson's life and legacy and reminds us all of the positive messages he hoped to spread through his music - you won't want to miss this show!

- Thriller Live runs at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday June 1

- Tickets are available for £10 - £35.50 from the theatre's website

