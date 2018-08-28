Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

3 places to eat authentic Chinese food in Norwich - from handmade noodles to Chinese burgers!

PUBLISHED: 20:30 31 January 2019

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

thesomegirl

As the Chinese New Year (February 5) approaches, we pick out three of the city’s most popular Chinese restaurants.

Baby Buddha Teahouse

Where: 139 Ber Street

Average prices: Starters £4.50, main courses £11

A favourite in the city for its relaxed dining room and really authentic offering – including some dishes not suitable for the squeamish (although if you haven’t tried them once, how do you know you don’t like them?)

Chilli salted frog’s legs for starters anyone? But seriously, if you’re sick of the same old same old, you may want to give this place a shot. If you’ve been to China you’ll appreciate the steamed spare ribs (the Chinese culture loves a bit of gristle), as well as the poached chicken with spring onion and ginger oil dip. Other delicacies range from marinated stewed beef flank hot pot, to steaming bows of noodle soup and Chinese cabbage.

There’s a 20% discount for takeaway, students eating in get 10% off on presenting their student card and a set lunch at £8 on selected dishes is offered Tuesday to Friday.

Wanfo Pavilion

Where: 22 Prince of Wales Road

Average prices: Starters £5.99 main courses £13

Last autumn our reviewer Geri gave this place a 5/5. High praise indeed. The restaurant puts a lot of effort into the presentation of its Szechuan, Shanghai and Cantonese-style dishes, especially the extensive offering of dim sum – China’s answer to our afternoon tea. In fact, you may want to go exclusively for the dim sum. Delicately soft cups of wonton opening up with minced prawn and pork. The fluffiest white steamed buns filled with roast pork. Pastries stuffed with taro.

Other recommendations include the spicy cold braised dishes from pork belly to jellyfish or chicken feet, and the tongue-tingling classic paring of blood curd, ham and prawns in chilli broth. There are many favourites you’ll recognise too, including dishes cooked with black bean or sweet and sour sauce.

Noodle & Pot

Where: 20 St John Maddermarket

Average prices: Starters £5.50 main courses £8.80

This is quite a basic, simple looking restaurant but has got quite a following thanks to its hearty, generous plates/bowls of ‘real’ Chinese food.

We recommend you try some of the house specialities, be that the cute little steamed buns, prawn dumplings or cold-weather-busting hot pots of beef meatballs, ribs and more. The noodles are handmade, with cold or hot options. And you can customise the Sha pots with your choice of soup base, meat, carb and spice level.

It’s nice to see options from Xi’an cuisine too. If you can never decide between a Chinese and a kebab, check out their Chinese hamburger. They’re quite something!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

3 places to eat authentic Chinese food in Norwich - from handmade noodles to Chinese burgers!

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists