The Worst Witch set to bring magic to Theatre Royal stage

The Worst Witch stories will be given a new lease of live on stage as Mildred Hubble and her friends embark on their biggest adventure yet.

Long before Harry Potter there was Mildred Hubble, an accident-prone witch who is the star of Jill Murphy’s bestselling book series, which has sold more than five million copies worldwide.

It was made into a hugely successful TV series, which ran from 1998 to 2001 and starred Felicty Jones (The Theory of Everything, Chalet Girl) as Mildred’s enemy Ethel Hallow and Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox as friend Enid Nightshade.

A remake in 2017 also gained the series a new legion of fans and the writer Emma Reeves has now created a major play touring the country.

The story follows the pupils at Miss Cackle’s Academy for Witches in their final year and features specially written music, breathtaking magic and

Mildred’s unique brand of chaos.

Audiences will meet jealous Ethel Hallow, who is always out to spoil Mildred’s fun, and Miss Hardbroom who is opposed to all fun in general.

Just as Mildred sparks some inevitable mayhem which is certain to upset them both, an old enemy returns with a plan for revenge that could threaten not just Miss Cackle’s Academy for Witches but the whole world.

Author Jill Murphy said: “My first trip to the theatre, aged four, opened up a magical world – so real to me that I had to be restrained from climbing onstage to help the children in peril!

“My mum was quite cross with me, but I never wanted the show to end and sang the songs loudly all the way home on the bus.

“Imagine how proud I feel, all these years later, seeing my own Mildred Hubble on stage with all the characters from Miss Cackle’s Academy.”

Playing Mildred Hubble is Danielle Bird (The Hypocrite), while taking the roles of Agatha and Miss Cackle is Polly Lister (The Snow Queen). Rachel Heaton (Passing) plays Miss Hardbroom, Rebecca Killick (Pink Mist) plays Maud, Rosie Abraham (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) plays Ethel and Anna Crichlow (Common) plays Enid.

Judy Foster, Communications Officer at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “This delightful production offers spellbinding entertainment for all ages, but especially the seven-plus age range.

“From a spooky set, to fast-paced action, quick costume changes and even a superb aerial sequence, it will cast its magic over you so buckle up for the broomstick ride of your life.”

The Worst Witch swoops into Norwich Theatre Royal from April 16 to 20 at 7pm with Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost from £10 to £23.50 and to book visit theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.