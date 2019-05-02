Search

The Wildhearts head to Norwich to celebrate new album release

02 May, 2019 - 12:22
The Wildhearts. Picture: Tony Woolliscroft

The Wildhearts. Picture: Tony Woolliscroft

Tony Woolliscroft

The Wildhearts are bringing their UK tour to Norwich next week.

The tour comes off the back of the announcement of Renaissance Men, their first full-length studio album in 10 years which is due for release on May 3.

To coincide with the release of the new record, The Wildhearts' classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny, will play an eight-date UK tour. This intimate tour will start in Manchester on May 3 stopping at The Waterfront in Norwich on May 10.

“Well f*** me it's only been 10 years since our last release and we have a monster album on its way,” explains vocalist CJ Wildheart.

“Danny is back in the band and we hit the road in May, playing new tunes and all the old hits. Can't wait and I know the boys are super excited for this.”

• Tickets to see The Wildhearts on May 10 at The Waterfront are available for £25 advance from the UEA Tickets Bookings website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

