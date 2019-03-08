The Waterfront Sessions review: A chilled event with passionate and engaging artists

Tom Malachowski performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam Elliot Tam

As a big fan of acoustic music this event, The Waterfront Sessions which was put on by local promoter The Tilting Sky, couldn't have started any better.

The Revelation Brothers performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam The Revelation Brothers performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam

The initial acts played a range of acoustic tracks in the intimate setting of the garden area, perfect for a chilled weekend afternoon. It was great to see so much passion coming from the artists and spectators alike, making for a great atmosphere.

The choice of artists was perfect for the vibe, with minimal artificial input - the quality on show was all down to the raw talent, just how it should be!

There was plenty of food and drink available which made it all the more easier to stick around for all the acts. And with such a diverse range of acts this was definitely necessary - you wouldn't want to miss a single one.

Hot Raisin performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam Hot Raisin performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam

Following the afternoon garden session the music headed indoors to the main stage. Although not related to the music, one thing that really stood out to me here was how much space there was to move around. This was a nice change from the typically overcrowded venues where you have no room to move at all. This meant that you could fully enjoy the music without having too many heads in your view or getting pushed about.

As for the artists themselves, they were very engaging with the audience, which followed on from the incredibly friendly atmosphere from before. The sets were certainly lively whilst still mostly maintaining the country vibe of the event.

My overall review of the event is that it was very chilled, friendly and suitable for people that like to really enjoy their music as opposed to attending a very 'in your face' or 'over the top' event.

Lisa Redford performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam Lisa Redford performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam

I really appreciated the fact that the country vibe was incorporated into the event because it's not necessarily a popular genre in today's music world. It made the event stand out for me and gave me something different and interesting to listen to - something I'm sure fellow music enthusiasts would also appreciate. If you like live music, but not massive crowds, then this type of event is definitely for you!

Little Red Kings performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam Little Red Kings performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam

Sam Coe and the Long Shadows performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam Sam Coe and the Long Shadows performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam

