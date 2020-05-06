The Waterfront launch alcohol collection service to clear the bar
An alcohol click and collect service has launched at The Waterfront in Norwich to keep the venue afloat and make sure no stock goes to waste.
The venue, owned by the UEA Students’ Union, is currently shut due to the coronavirus lockdown but they have been left with lots of leftover booze.
Customers can order their favourite drinks online, including cases of Desperados, Hooch, VKs, in tropical or watermelon flavour, and Red Stripe cans.
There are also spirits, including Bombay Sapphire gin, Smirnoff vodka and Jack Daniels Whiskey, and they are running Bank Holiday offers with a buy three get one free on cases of VK and Carlsberg.
The drinks are available to collect every Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm and on Thursday and Saturday between 12pm and 2pm from The Waterfront and customers can pick an hour slot at the checkout.
Make an account and order here - make sure to bring ID.
