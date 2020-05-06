Search

Advanced search

Video

The Waterfront launch alcohol collection service to clear the bar

06 May, 2020 - 16:04
The Waterfront in Norwich has launched a click and collect service of its drinks during lockdown Picture: Maze Media/Getty Images, iStockphoto

The Waterfront in Norwich has launched a click and collect service of its drinks during lockdown Picture: Maze Media/Getty Images, iStockphoto

Archant

An alcohol click and collect service has launched at The Waterfront in Norwich to keep the venue afloat and make sure no stock goes to waste.

Enjoy your favourite drinks from The Waterfront at home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoEnjoy your favourite drinks from The Waterfront at home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An alcohol click and collect service has launched at The Waterfront in Norwich to keep the venue afloat and make sure no stock goes to waste.

The venue, owned by the UEA Students’ Union, is currently shut due to the coronavirus lockdown but they have been left with lots of leftover booze.

Customers can order their favourite drinks online, including cases of Desperados, Hooch, VKs, in tropical or watermelon flavour, and Red Stripe cans.

READ MORE: Campaign launched to save the Walnut Tree Shades pub from closure

Bottles of gin are also available so you can make a G&T at home. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ahirao_photoBottles of gin are also available so you can make a G&T at home. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ahirao_photo

There are also spirits, including Bombay Sapphire gin, Smirnoff vodka and Jack Daniels Whiskey, and they are running Bank Holiday offers with a buy three get one free on cases of VK and Carlsberg.

The drinks are available to collect every Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm and on Thursday and Saturday between 12pm and 2pm from The Waterfront and customers can pick an hour slot at the checkout.

Make an account and order here - make sure to bring ID.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

All the Norwich Market stalls that are still open

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

All the Norwich Market stalls that are still open

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

How to mark VE Day in Norwich

Norwich cathedral has planned a poignant digital service to mark VE day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

No new coronavirus deaths at N&N as county total rises to 301

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Joy as Norfolk’s tiniest baby goes home

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's youngest pre-term baby goes home. Tayla Menear gave birth to Lilly on 9 December 2019 at just 22 weeks and 2 days gestation, weighing in at just 511 g. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Drive launched to save popular pub from closure

Claire Brooks, who runs the Walnut Tree Shades with husband Dale, has launched a Crowdfunder campaign to save the pub and live music venue from closue during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Supplied

Ian Clarke: Players must refuse to play if they don’t feel safe

Players must be united over the return of football. Picture: Paul Chesterton
Drive 24