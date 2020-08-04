Video

Breakfast is back as The Unthank Kitchen finally reopens

The Unthank Kitchen in Norwich reopens after lockdown, pictured is owner Chris Dunn, daughter Pippa Dunn and their dog Zimbo. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The Unthank Kitchen, one of Norwich’s top breakfast spots, has reopened at last after shutting for more than four months due to coronavirus.

A Full English from The Unthank Kitchen Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN A Full English from The Unthank Kitchen Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Located at 117 Unthank Road, in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the café was packed out most mornings and weekends before lockdown, but since March 20 it has been empty.

Owner Chris Dunn, 43, decided not to reopen on July 4 as it is a small premises and it wouldn’t have been viable with the amount of tables that would have needed to be removed.

Now the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed to ‘one metre plus’, where two isn’t possible, Mr Dunn has finally been able to make it work.

The café reopened on Tuesday, August 4 and he has removed tables inside, in the garden and on the terrace, where he has also taped out the middle section so no one sits there.

The Unthank Kitchen team: Jo Browne, Ruby Fitzgerald, Chris Dunn, daughter Pippa Dunn and Zimbo the puppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Unthank Kitchen team: Jo Browne, Ruby Fitzgerald, Chris Dunn, daughter Pippa Dunn and Zimbo the puppy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Customers will now need to queue up in the alley next to the café and they will then be taken to a table by a member of staff and asked to use the hand sanitiser station at the door.

Mr Dunn said: “We seem to doing alright so far so hopefully it carries on and coronavirus won’t affect us too much.

“I’ve had lots of messages on social media from people asking us when we are reopening and we are pleased to be back.”

The Unthank Kitchen reopens after lockdown Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Unthank Kitchen reopens after lockdown Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The team have also repainted inside and there is a new floor, seat covers and canopy.

Alongside traditional breakfasts, with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, the menu also includes pancakes, sandwiches and bubble and squeak.

And Mr Dunn has even more reason to look forward to the future as film crews were recently spotted outside.

Eggs Royale from The Unthank Kitchen Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Eggs Royale from The Unthank Kitchen Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Dunn added: “It was the BBC filming a programme, which is all I can say at the moment, but I think it is due out in the autumn.”

The Unthank Kitchen is open Tuesday to Friday 8am to 2.30pm, weekends 8.30pm until 2.30pm and you can order a takeaway to collect by calling 01603 663863.

The Spanish Breakfast at The Unthank Kitchen Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Spanish Breakfast at The Unthank Kitchen Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN