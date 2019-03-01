The Thinking Men, Bag of Cans and Gladboy are set to perform a joint headline Norwich show

The Thinking Men. Photo: Kim Stockley Photography © KIM STOCKLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

The Thinking Men, Bag of Cans and Gladboy, all fronted by UEA students, are set to perform a joint headline show at OPEN in Norwich on March 9.

Bag Of Cans. Photo: Benjamin Tobias Bag Of Cans. Photo: Benjamin Tobias

With a show promoted by the bands themselves, The Thinking Men are one of the three groups set to take centre stage at OPEN.

They have been described as ‘one of the most original and authentic bands on the scene today’ with their live performances serving up foot stomping anthems - something that often entices the audience into a frenzy.

Returning once again to their ‘spiritual home’, The Thinking Men will be playing and releasing some of their new music on the night.

Joining The Thinking Men as headliners are the recent winners of the 2018 LiveWire Battle of the Bands, Norwich indie rock band Bag of Cans.

Gladboy. Photo: Tom Smith Gladboy. Photo: Tom Smith

Having played previously in Norwich, Colchester and London, the band is known for their raucous riffs, terrific theatrics and endless energy.

Bag of Cans have their sights set on making this show one of their most explosive yet.

Six-piece Norwich group Gladboy are the final band on the bill for OPEN’s joint headline show.

Having originally started out as a trio, Gladboy have brought their lo-fi garage noise with a doo-wop edge to venues all across the city before adding tambourine, synth and trombone to form the six-piece that stands today.

Not only have they quickly become one of Norwich’s most intriguing upcoming bands, they have also landed supporting slots for the likes of The Regrettes, Brix & The Extricated, Willie J Healey and L.A. glam rock sensations Starcrawler.

