New street food business delivering loaded fries and chicken thighs

The Street Box has launched in Norwich, delivering loaded fries, chicken thighs and sides Picture: Instagram/@eat_out_norwich Archant

With all upcoming festivals and events cancelled due to coronavirus, a new Norwich business is making sure people don’t miss out on street food this summer.

Boneless chicken thighs from The Street Box Picture: The Street Box Boneless chicken thighs from The Street Box Picture: The Street Box

The Street Box launched on May 7 as a pop-up van in the car park of The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston, offering loaded fries, boneless chicken thighs and sides including halloumi and coleslaw.

It initially ran from Thursday to Saturday during the evenings, with local delivery also available, and they took over 100 orders across the three days.

The business is run by couple Joe Barnard, 26, and Beth Allen, 25, from Thorpe St Andrew, who run a courier company called Deliver 365 and they have teamed up with friend and chef Jamie Moore.

Mr Moore had initially come to them to ask for work as a driver, as he was out of work due to coronavirus, but they felt his skills would be better utilised in the kitchen.

In April the trio launched Veg Box Buh, delivering groceries and meal kits across Norfolk, and they have now started The Street Box.

They have now decided to do delivery only, as it was so busy last weekend, which will be Thursdays to Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm in a five-mile radius of the city centre.

The Street Box chef Jamie Moore Picture: The Street Box The Street Box chef Jamie Moore Picture: The Street Box

Miss Allen said: “We wanted to do something a bit different so decided to give it a whirl and Jamie used to work at The Blue Boar.

“There were queues all the way down the car park and road, which isn’t ideal with social distancing, so we will now be doing delivery only.

“We were so surprised with how busy we were as we only got social media in the middle of last week.

“The Street Box serves chicken thighs, loaded fries with a variety of toppings, such as cheese burger or kebab, and we also have a vegan option with jackfruit and most of the sides are vegan too.

“It is something a bit different and a nice treat.”

You can order at thestreetbox.co.uk and there is a £3 delivery charge and a £10 minimum spend.