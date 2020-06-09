Search

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

PUBLISHED: 16:23 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 09 June 2020

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

A popular Norwich landlady has decided to leave The Stanley NR3 after transforming its fortunes and she is now taking on another city pub and restoring its former name.

Rose Hanison, who is also the landlady of The Black Horse in Earlham Road, is taking on Mr Pickwick's a few doors down and changing the name back to The Earlham Picture: Rose Hanison

Rose Hanison, 35, has been at the helm of The Stanley NR3 in Magdalen Road since July 2018 and has breathed life back into the building with a full renovation and food menu, including their popular Sunday roasts.

Miss Hanison has also run The Black Horse in Earlham Road since 2015 which is owned by Punch Pubs & Co and they later invited her to take on The Stanley Arms too.

She has now decided to leave The Stanley NR3, which it was renamed to, and is the new landlady at independently-owned pub The Earlham, in the former home of Mr Pickwick’s, just a stone’s throw from The Black Horse.

Miss Hanison said: “I spoke to Punch Pubs in mid-February and explained that I had taken on the lease of The Earlham and three pubs for one person was a big undertaking.

Rose Hanison took over The Stanley NR3 in 2018 and has given it a major renovation Picture: Rose Hanison

“Although I made the decision then I couldn’t sort anything because of coronavirus.

“It is getting changed back to The Earlham as it is a long-standing and established name that resonates with everyone and I’m going to take inspiration from what I did at The Stanley and expand it.”

The refurbishment is currently underway and Miss Hanison is hoping it will be ready to open in September.

The refurbishment is currently underway at The Earlham, formerly Mr Pickwick's, which has been taken on by Rose Hanison Picture: Rose Hanison

Since its launch in 1974, the pub has traded under a number of names which are The Schoolhouse, The Fountain, Hoofers, The Pickwick, which was revived last year as Mr Pickwick’s as part of a rebrand, and it was The Earlham Arms from 2011 to 2019.

Meanwhile at The Stanley NR3 it is a good news for regulars as manager David Frost-Roylance will be the new landlord, who Miss Hanison says is “the heart and soul” of the pub.

Miss Hanison added: “Our customers are so excited he is taking it on and I look forward to joining them on the other side of the bar.”

