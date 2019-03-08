The Slow Readers Club review: the band are a joy to behold both live and on record

The Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones Paul Jones

Manchester-four piece Slow Readers Club treated their fan to a superb gig at OPEN on Friday evening.

It’s always a treat to see a band in a venue that is clearly smaller than their talent warrants.

I know music is completely subjective, but I challenge anyone to watch and listen to Manchester four-piece The Slow Readers Club and argue against the opinion this band is going places.

Of course, sometimes the paying public takes a bit longer to catch up than they should do, which perhaps explains why they were playing to just over 200 people at OPEN Norwich’s club room on Friday night.

But that isn’t a complaint, as in a year or two I expect to look back with fond memories of seeing the band in a venue that by then they will have easily outgrown (yes I’m that confident).

The reason being that Slow Readers Club are a joy to behold both live and on record.

For the unaware, the indie/rock/electronic band already has three studio albums under their belt from the eight years they have been together.

But it’s the superb latest release, Build A Tower, which has really helped them gather a growing fan base full of passion for what they do.

And that shined through last night, as even though the venue may be small, the reception they got was big.

The 70-minute set saw them power through a mixture of tracks from all three albums and one or two new songs as well, each of which sounds fresh, heartfelt and at times epic.

Highlights include Lunatic, the dancey You Opened Up My Heart, Build A Tower and a brilliant On The TV.

Sound-wise there are similarities to Joy Division, Editors, Doves and maybe one or two other Manchester bands.

But that doesn’t mean they come across as lacking originality or ideas.

Quite the opposite in fact, as the crowd’s passionate reaction shows, singing along to most of the songs, dancing, hand clapping and even the odd mosh or two.

Brilliant lead singer Aaron Starkie revealed during the gig this is the first year the band has given up their day jobs and turned professional.

I sincerely hope it brings the success they deserve.