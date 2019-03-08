Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

The Slow Readers Club review: the band are a joy to behold both live and on record

PUBLISHED: 11:12 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 06 April 2019

The Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

The Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

Paul Jones

Manchester-four piece Slow Readers Club treated their fan to a superb gig at OPEN on Friday evening.

The Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul JonesThe Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

It’s always a treat to see a band in a venue that is clearly smaller than their talent warrants.

I know music is completely subjective, but I challenge anyone to watch and listen to Manchester four-piece The Slow Readers Club and argue against the opinion this band is going places.

Of course, sometimes the paying public takes a bit longer to catch up than they should do, which perhaps explains why they were playing to just over 200 people at OPEN Norwich’s club room on Friday night.

The Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul JonesThe Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

But that isn’t a complaint, as in a year or two I expect to look back with fond memories of seeing the band in a venue that by then they will have easily outgrown (yes I’m that confident).

The reason being that Slow Readers Club are a joy to behold both live and on record.

For the unaware, the indie/rock/electronic band already has three studio albums under their belt from the eight years they have been together.

The Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul JonesThe Slow Readers Club at OPEN Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

But it’s the superb latest release, Build A Tower, which has really helped them gather a growing fan base full of passion for what they do.

And that shined through last night, as even though the venue may be small, the reception they got was big.

The 70-minute set saw them power through a mixture of tracks from all three albums and one or two new songs as well, each of which sounds fresh, heartfelt and at times epic.

Highlights include Lunatic, the dancey You Opened Up My Heart, Build A Tower and a brilliant On The TV.

Sound-wise there are similarities to Joy Division, Editors, Doves and maybe one or two other Manchester bands.

But that doesn’t mean they come across as lacking originality or ideas.

Quite the opposite in fact, as the crowd’s passionate reaction shows, singing along to most of the songs, dancing, hand clapping and even the odd mosh or two.

Brilliant lead singer Aaron Starkie revealed during the gig this is the first year the band has given up their day jobs and turned professional.

I sincerely hope it brings the success they deserve.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police swoop on Norwich address to arrest wanted man

An armed stand off in Penn Grove, Norwich. Photo: Cameron Russell

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Armed police swoop on Norwich address to arrest wanted man

An armed stand off in Penn Grove, Norwich. Photo: Cameron Russell

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hunt goes on for driver as elderly woman is hurt in hit and run in Norwich

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Fifteen children in Norfolk suspected victims of human trafficking

Action is being taken over human trafficking. Picture posed by model. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mother’s plea for new bed for severely autistic teenager

Callum Steel has autism and needs a larger version of a specialist unbreakable bed to keep him safe and comfortable. Picture: Courtesy of Newlife

STARTING XIs: City unchanged yet again but QPR make five changes

Emi Buendia starts his 14th successive game for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v QPR – Leaders bid to kick-off weekend in style

Follow our live matchday coverage from Carrow Road, as Teemu Pukki and Championship leaders Norwich City bid to take another step closer to the Premier League with victory over Queens Park Rangers.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists