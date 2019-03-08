The Skints review: a critically acclaimed outfit with swashbuckling energy

The Skints headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on October 23, 2019. Picture: David Warman David Warman

The Skints returned to Norwich and delivered a rip-roaring, ska-skanking set at The Waterfront in Norwich on Wednesday evening [October 23].

The London four piece, supported by special guests; Canadian ska outfit Bedouin Soundclash, rode into Norwich off the back of their recently released album Swimming Lessons, and were a major splash as the wave of the packed-out audience inside danced to their hearts contents with great joy.

Describing their own sound as "music from Jamaica in a London style," The Skints mix reggae, ska and dub with touches of grime and hip-hop.

They have graced major festival hotspots such as Reading and Boomtown Fair over recent years and have developed into a critically acclaimed outfit with swashbuckling energy that has crowds oscillating all over Europe.

The Skints formed in 2007, made up of school friends turned heavyweight band members, Jamie Kyriakides (drums), Joshua Waters Rudge (vocals, drums, guitar) Jonathan Doyle (bass guitar) and Marcia Richards (vocals, saxophone, keyboard). They possess a body of musical substance, totally unique to its peers with influences of electro reggae and ska an instant crowd livener with a vibrancy to match.

The group have clawed their way up from the depths of the underground punk/ska scene to a unique fixture on the global reggae stage and had half the audience clambering and swaying to the new capital reggae tone.

With the popping electro-reggae of Just Can't Take No More, and even the pop-punk style on Learning To Swim, the band's style has a huge appeal drawing in people of a wide demographic and will undoubtedly continue to garner more appreciators with their melting pot of musical niceties.

