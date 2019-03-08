Search

The Sixities Invasion to head to OPEN in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:13 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 14 March 2019

Instrumental rock group The Tornados. Photo: Tristan Long

Instrumental rock group The Tornados. Photo: Tristan Long

Tristan Long

A great line-up of musicians are heading to OPEN for The Sixties Invasion show that will take you on a rollercoaster ride with an evening filled with endless 60s hits and early 70s pop songs.

Pop rock band Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, who formed back in 1964, are the headline act for the evening on March 22.

The group scored a No.1 hit in 1968’s UK Singles Chart with their song The Legend of Xanadu which achieved a combined sales figure in excess of one million copies.

Their other Top 10 UK hits include Hideaway, Hold Tight, Bend It and Save Me to name just a few. Bend It also achieved over a million sales and was later used in an episode of the American animated sitcom Futurama.

Not only were they a success in the UK but they had several chart topping hits in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Supporting Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich will be English instrumental rock group The Tornados. Formed in London in 1960, their track Telstar was a worldwide hit. With the likes of Paul McCartney backing the band, The Tornados have performed with a whole host of legendary artists throughout their relatively short career.

The final supporting act of the evening will be British soul band The Foundations. Best known for their track Baby Now That I’ve Found You, which was No.1 in the UK and Canada, the group had a diverse and changing line-up during their three-year career.

Delivering a fast-paced and exciting show, attendees are in for a great night of music.

• Tickets to The Sixties Invasion on March 22 are available for £22.50 advance from OPEN’s website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

