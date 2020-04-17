Video

Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery

Landlords of The Rumsey Wells, Katie and Dan Searle, have launched a beer and pie delivery service. Picture: Louisa Baldwin/Supplied by The Rumsey Wells Louisa Baldwin/Rumsey Wells

You can now enjoy a pint and pie at home without needing to go to the shops thanks to a new delivery service in Norwich.

The Rumsey Wells have teamed up with friend Sam Medd-Sygrove, who runs a brand consultancy company, to launch beerdrop.co Picture: Supplied by The Rumsey Wells The Rumsey Wells have teamed up with friend Sam Medd-Sygrove, who runs a brand consultancy company, to launch beerdrop.co Picture: Supplied by The Rumsey Wells

The Rumsey Wells in St Andrews Street is one of the most popular pubs in the city and this time of year it would normally be packed with punters.

But due to the coronavirus outbreak, landlords and siblings Dan and Katie Searle temporarily shut the pub on March 20 and began looking at ways to stay connected with customers.

The pair, who have been at the helm for the last 12 years, spoke to their friend Sam Medd-Sygrove, who runs a brand consultancy company, and they have collaborated with him to create a delivery service.

Customers can order from beerdrop.co and there is a choice of canned beers from three brewers - Ampersand, based locally in Earsham, No Heroes and Shindigger.

Alongside the beer, customers can order individual Pieminister pies, which are normally served at The Rumsey Wells, and they come in three varieties, with a choice of chicken, ham and thyme, a vegan one with mushroom, tomato and red wine and steak and ale. There are also snacks available.

Pieminister pies are available in three flavours, including a vegan option Credit: Supplied by The Rumsey Wells Pieminister pies are available in three flavours, including a vegan option Credit: Supplied by The Rumsey Wells

They are offering a free pie with every order to NHS workers who will just need to use their work email or show their ID badge when the order is delivered.

Mr Searle said: “Once the government closed down the pubs we went straight into survival mode and wanted to make sure we stayed connected with our customers who have been really loyal to us.

“Through Beer Drop Norwich we will be delivering beer, pies and snacks to your door in under three hours, from postcodes NR1 to NR7, or the next day within a 15 mile radius.

“We also have a lot of live bands and DJs at the pub and we have plans to stream online gigs on our Facebook page.”

There is a minimum spend of £15 and you can order at beerdrop.co from Thursday to Sunday from 1pm to 9pm, with last orders at 7pm.