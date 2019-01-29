Norwich pub to serve food from Indian restaurant for curry and craft beer nights

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of The Rose, with her partner Carl Newell. Photo: Stephen Mole/Courtesy of Dawn Hopkins Stephen Mole

A Norwich pub will be hosting food from a nearby restaurant for a curry collaboration event.

The Rose pub on Queens Road and Roti Indian Restaurant on Finklegate have teamed up to offer the pub’s customers a taste of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine with a choice of craft beers to wash it down.

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of The Rose, said: “Roti is our favourite restaurant, so we are delighted to be able to work together to offer their amazing curries in our pub.”

The Rose will offer dishes such as korma and madras alongside Roti favourites including chicken chom chom and a weekly special.

The curries will be cooked by Roti chefs and delivered to The Rose where they will be served to customers at their tables.

Sammy Alom, owner of family run business Roti, which has been under new management since September, said: “We are so glad to work together with a local friendly pub just round the corner from us.

“We’d love to grow our business with local businesses around us and it’s great knowing that customers who would prefer to be in a pub environment can still enjoy our food straight from our kitchen.”

The collaboration will be launched on Tuesday, February 5 from 7.30pm

Further events have been planned including a craft beer and curry social on February 9 with beer specialist Cheryl Cade.

The Rose was featured in the 2019 CAMRA Beer Guide and specialises in beers from ‘innovative and creative breweries’ in cask, keg, bottle and can, alongside a range of real ciders and over a dozen gins.