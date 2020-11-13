Search

The Rocky Horror Show is heading to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:38 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 13 November 2020

The Other Richard

The Other Richard

Get ready to do the Time Warp again when hit musical The Rocky Horror Show heads to Norwich Theatre Royal on its 2021 UK tour.

It will be at the theatre from Monday, June 14 to Saturday, June 19 and tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house.

It is an adventure they will never forget and the show combines science-fiction with horror, comedy and music, including classic songs ‘Damn It, Janet’ and ‘Time Warp’.

The show was turned into a film in 1975, starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, and has since become a cult classic.

Richard O’Brien, the creator of Rocky Horror who also played Riff Raff in the film, said: “I am as thrilled as the parent of an irrepressible child must be when they see their offspring skipping and dancing with abandon regardless of the when, where or why of the reason for doing so, to tell you that The Rocky Horror Show will be allowed out to play again in 2021.

“We all need a bit of cheering up lately so, please, break out the fishnets and join us for the fun.”

Tickets start at £10 and go on general sale at 1pm on Friday, November 13 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

