The Rock releases trailer for Fighting With My Family filmed in Norwich

Filming of Fighting With My Family on Mousehold Heath Credit: Antony Kelly Archant

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has released the full trailer for upcoming film Fighting with My Family, telling the story of Norwich WWE wrestler Paige.

In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy family. I loved it!

The film was directed by Stephen Merchant and produced by The Rock and stars Florence Pugh as Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn.

The trailer features clips of Norwich Market and the Cathedral and Frost’s character Patrick Bevis, Paige’s father, wears a Norwich City shirt as he sits down for dinner.

The Rock tweeted: “In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy family.

“I loved it!

EDP reporter Courtney Pochin welcomed Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Araya to Norwich Market with a box of macarons from Macarons & More

“It was a story that my Seven Bucks Productions had to tell.

That girl Paige would go on to help redefine WWE women’s wrestling.”

Camera crews were spotted filming at the market and St James’ Hill in April 2017 for two days before heading to Los Angeles to finish production.

The film focuses on Paige’s journey to WWE fame and the issues that arise when she auditions for WWE with her brother Zak.

Filming of The Rock's Fighting With My Family at Norwich Market Credit: Courtney Pochin Filming of The Rock's Fighting With My Family at Norwich Market Credit: Courtney Pochin

Made by Seven Buck Productions with WWE Studios and Film 4, Fighting With My Family is scheduled for release in UK cinemas in Spring 2019.