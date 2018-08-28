Search

The Rock releases trailer for Fighting With My Family filmed in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:28 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:28 14 November 2018

Filming of Fighting With My Family on Mousehold Heath Credit: Antony Kelly

Archant

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has released the full trailer for upcoming film Fighting with My Family, telling the story of Norwich WWE wrestler Paige.

The film was directed by Stephen Merchant and produced by The Rock and stars Florence Pugh as Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn.

The trailer features clips of Norwich Market and the Cathedral and Frost’s character Patrick Bevis, Paige’s father, wears a Norwich City shirt as he sits down for dinner.

WWE star Paige Credit: John Giamundo 2015 WWE IncWWE star Paige Credit: John Giamundo 2015 WWE Inc

The Rock tweeted: “In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy family.

“I loved it!

EDP reporter Courtney Pochin welcomed Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Araya to Norwich Market with a box of macarons from Macarons & More Credit: Tom VinceEDP reporter Courtney Pochin welcomed Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Araya to Norwich Market with a box of macarons from Macarons & More Credit: Tom Vince

“It was a story that my Seven Bucks Productions had to tell.

That girl Paige would go on to help redefine WWE women’s wrestling.”

Camera crews were spotted filming at the market and St James’ Hill in April 2017 for two days before heading to Los Angeles to finish production.

The film focuses on Paige’s journey to WWE fame and the issues that arise when she auditions for WWE with her brother Zak.

Filming of The Rock's Fighting With My Family at Norwich Market Credit: Courtney PochinFilming of The Rock's Fighting With My Family at Norwich Market Credit: Courtney Pochin

Made by Seven Buck Productions with WWE Studios and Film 4, Fighting With My Family is scheduled for release in UK cinemas in Spring 2019.

