Out of Space event night will see The Prodigy's Leeroy Thornhill head to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:15 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 03 July 2019

Leeroy Thornhill, formerly of The Prodigy. Picture: Tobias Sutter

Leeroy Thornhill, formerly of The Prodigy. Picture: Tobias Sutter

Tobias Sutter

Out of Space Events, an East Anglian based music events business, are set to bring an evening of 90s dance anthems to Norwich on July 13.

Out of Space Events, an East Anglian based music events business, are set to bring an evening of 90s dance anthems to Norwich on July 13.

The Out of Space club night, which takes place several times a year, celebrates the best 90s dance anthems from the likes of The Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers, Darude, Fat Boy Slim, Paul Van Dyke, Faithless, Livin Joy and Robin S.

Following on from their last sold out event night with Dave Pearce, this show will take place at OPEN and will include a special appearance and DJ set from Leeroy Thornhill - formerly of electronic music band The Prodigy.

Since leaving The Prodigy, Thornhill has become an international DJ and producer in his own right. He performs a mix of old and new dance music alongside his own material at club nights and festivals around the globe.

Appearing with him on the night will be the Out of Space live band featuring Joel Mullins on drums and a surprise local guest musician. The event will also feature supporting slots from local DJ's Tom Wilkes and DJ Harmony who will be playing classics from the likes of Underworld, Daft Punk, Groove Armada, N-Trance, Gala and more.

Alongside these event nights, Out of Space also run another two themed shows - Never Forget (90s and 00s chart anthems) and Sincere (current and classic garage, R'n'B and hip hop anthems).

Each show typically runs two to three times a year at OPEN in Norwich and other venues around the region. The nights are aimed at those aged 18+ who enjoy dance and chart music from the 90s up until the present day.

- Tickets to Out of Space on July 13 are available £15 advance from OPEN's website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

