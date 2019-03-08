The Pretty Weird Tour ft: Yvie Oddly and Plastique Tiara review: the perfect Pride after-party

Yvie Oddly performing at The Waterfront Norwich.

Is it a gig? A show? A mime act? It doesn't matter, it is drag.

Plastique Tiara performing at The Waterfront.

Following on from Pride it is a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to come together.

These are not just simple queens but heroes for a generation of people who are welcoming their sexuality and what makes them, them.

Hosted by Ru Jazzle, it saw the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, Yvie Oddly, come to the Waterfront, Norwich, with fellow series contestant Plastique Tiara.

Any fan of RuPaul will recognise the format of the live show with energy filled performances of lip-syncing to some of the communities best loved songs.

Yvie Oddly performing at The Waterfront Norwich.

But personality shone through with each performance, as Oddly mixed songs and used her colourful comedic character to leave the crowd laughing and dancing.

In complete contrast Plastique used glamour to wow the crowd with gorgeous dresses and fast energetic dancing. To one song she actually ignored the stage and entered through the audience to their delight as camera phones all turned and started flashing.

She even took it one-step further and during her final performance crowd-surfed for the ultimate fan experience.

The two combined for a big finish and stayed to take pictures with fans and talk to them still in full costume.

While the queens were getting changed members of the crowd were invited up on stage to see if they could cut it as a queen with a lip-syncing contest.

Libby Basset, 21, from Norwich, said: "The whole event was incredible, they put on such an amazing performance that really left an impression on anyone who was in the audience."

It was fresh to see so many people just embracing who they are and having icons they are able to see in real life and aspire to.

The Pretty Weird Tour was a perfect after-party following on from Pride month.