Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

The Paper Cinema’s Macbeth review: The artistry and attention to detail was breathtaking

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 March 2019

The Paper Cinema: Macbeth. Photo: James Allan

The Paper Cinema: Macbeth. Photo: James Allan

James Allan

With Storm Gareth raging outside, there wasn’t much need for simulated wind and rain to open this oppressive and claustrophobic version of Macbeth, but still it came.

The Paper Cinema: Macbeth. Photo: James AllanThe Paper Cinema: Macbeth. Photo: James Allan

The Paper Cinema presented the Scottish play without words and without live actors – instead the abridged story was shown through Nicholas Rawling’s drawings, live animated by a quarter of puppeteers and backed by a live score.

As well as providing a full musical accompaniment – think Macbeth by Massive Attack, with the occasional Highland jig or prog rock outburst – Chris Reed and Francesca Simmons added sound effects the BBC Radiophonic would have been proud of: footsteps, creaking doors, even the slightly gruesome mopping up of the dead king’s blood.

The artistry and attention to detail here, from Rawling and fellow animators Teele Uustani and Catherine Rock, was breathtaking: handling hundreds of card backdrops and figures, combined and overlaid through multiple cameras, and projected on to a large screen.

Shakespeare’s poetry was missing, as was some of the plot to achieve a 70 minute run, but we still got cackling witches, ambitious Macbeth, the wronged Banquo, and the tragic Lady Macbeth. In short, enough story and definitely enough spectacle to stand independently of the Bard.

Some scenes seemed crowbarred in for the sake of a sound effect (a squeaky crown here, and a running messenger there) and Macbeth’s 60s-style hallucination jarred with the tone of the rest of the production, but given the meticulous craft of this show the creators were entitled to a little fun.

When Macbeth runs through the castle to slay Duncan, the portrayal is as dramatic as gripping as any production I’ve seen; the puppeteers as good as any actors at bringing the page to life.

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In-fighting at Norwich retailer escalates

In-fighting at clothing retailer Superdry has reached new heights. Picture: Archant

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In-fighting at Norwich retailer escalates

In-fighting at clothing retailer Superdry has reached new heights. Picture: Archant

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘You have stabbed me at Christmas’: Man thought he would die in knife attack

Scott Busby was jailed for 11 years for GBH with intent. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man stopped from jumping out of moving car on the A47 after argument over furniture, court hears

The A47 near Dereham. Photo: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists