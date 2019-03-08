Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

The Orb review: elements of the track flowed in and out of a recognisable but inventive remix of the ambient classic

PUBLISHED: 17:34 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 26 June 2019

The Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick Widdess

The Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick Widdess

Patrick Widdess

Electronic pioneers The Orb delivered an unpredictable set as they brought their 30th anniversary tour to Epic Studios on June 21.

The Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick WiddessThe Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick Widdess

As the room filled founding member Dr Alex Paterson was already on stage playing a warm-up DJ set. The band are known for their visuals as much as their music but a row of bars across the front of the booth made it look more like a prison watch tower.

When Paterson was joined by current collaborator Michael Rendall for the main set the bars lit up in sync with the backdrop framing the performers in a 3D light show. A variety of imagery ranging from psychedelic animations to archive photos of the band was projected onto two screens either side of the stage and a couple globes, which hovered like death stars during the spaced out opener.

The show was billed as a greatest hits set but this hardly fits the sprawling experimental compositions that make up most of the band's prolific back catalogue. The duo layered up samples drawn from myriad sources mangled beyond recognition in pieces which blended techno, dub, ambient, classical, reggae and a host of other genres and sub genres. It was hard to recognise even the most famous tracks as they were torn apart and rebuilt. The harmonica sample from Little Fluffy Clouds wafted in early on in the set but the rest of the track never materialised. The main components of Perpetual Dawn were virtually obliterated in a heavy dub-reggae remix with a novelty pop interlude. This track suffered from repeated botched segues as Paterson sent mismatched beats and samples crashing into each other. Sometimes experiments work and sometimes they don't.

Later tracks were more familiar. Rush Hill Road featuring Hollie Cook from latest album No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds was played back virtually unadulterated with Paterson adding little beyond touches of reverb to this relatively conventional reggae-infused dance track. A rendition of A Huge Evergrowing Pulsating Brain… became increasingly chaotic as Paterson cut in and out of the main refrain and threw in bone-shaking bursts of bass.

Little Fluffy Clouds emerged fully formed to close the set and showed the band at their best. The main elements of the track flowed in and out of a recognisable but inventive remix of the ambient classic which incorporated all manner of other samples, a Beach Boys vocal being one of most incongruous and easy to identify.

When juggling so many musical ingredients the results are sure to be either sublime or shambolic. There were moments of both during the night but on the home stretch the Doctor pulled it off in style!

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City seek new PR chief as clutch of staff leave club

Norwich City are on the look out for a new chief of communications after Joe Ferrari left the club Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

Large part of city centre to be closed to traffic as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Most Read

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City seek new PR chief as clutch of staff leave club

Norwich City are on the look out for a new chief of communications after Joe Ferrari left the club Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

Large part of city centre to be closed to traffic as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New deal for City defender amid reported interest from Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United

Ben Godfrey played a key part in Norwich City's title success last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Norwich fraudster given extra time to pay back £37,000 confiscated by the court

Nathan Jolly, who has been given extra time to repay money. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The Orb review: elements of the track flowed in and out of a recognisable but inventive remix of the ambient classic

The Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick Widdess
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists