Norwich Print Fair raffle set to raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:34 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 07 September 2020

The Norwich Print Fair have launched their Mini-Print Raffle. With each raffle ticket comes a chance to win a print from one of their 29 printmakers. Picture: Vicki Johnson/Beverley Gene Coraldean/HJ Jackson

Vicki Johnson/Beverley Gene Coraldean/HJ Jackson

2020 was set to be the 25th anniversary of The Norwich Print Fair, the annual exhibition displaying printmakers in East Anglia, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair has been postponed until next year.

Today, The Norwich Print Fair launched their Mini-Print Raffle. The raffle will run until the 19th September 2020 and tickets are just £1. With each raffle ticket comes a chance to win a print from one of their 29 printmakers.

The raffle is raising money for St. Martin’s Housing Trust, a local charity supporting homeless people in Norfolk. Excluding costs, 50% of the proceeds will go to the trust.

To view the prints on offer, go to the Norwich Print Fair’s website, or visit their window display at Circle Space on St Augustines Street, Norwich.

The pandemic has had significant impact on artists, with many fairs and shows cancelled. This is a great opportunity to support local artists and a local charity, whilst perhaps winning a fantastic print.

Can you help the Fair raise their £500 goal? Visit their Virgin Money Giving page to enter.

The Norwich Print Fair hope you will join them next year to celebrate their anniversary, as they plan an exciting schedule of talks and demonstrations and a commemorative book.

