Norwich Market stall to appear on Channel 4's Food Unwrapped
Archant
A popular stall at Norwich Market, which has been there for over 70 years, will feature on the upcoming episode of Channel 4's Food Unwrapped.
The show returns for its eighteenth series on Monday night and once again explores the industry secrets behind our favourite foods.
The Mushy Pea Stall at Norwich Market will feature in a segment on the episode, with presenter Briony Williams, who was a contestant on The Great British Bake Off in 2018, as she explores the surprising secret to making the British staple.
Filming took place in August last year and it isn't the first time TV crews have visited the stall as it also featured on BBC's Great British Food Revival with Ainsley Harriott in 2011.
The third generation family business is run by Anita and Carl Adcock, from Hellesdon, and they serve homemade mushy peas with mint sauce alongside a range of pies, mash and burgers.
READ MORE: Two Norwich vegetarian restaurants named among best in country
The stall was first opened by Joyce and Reggie Yallop in 1949 and then passed down to daughter Joy and husband John Adcock who ran it until 2006 when their son Carl took it on with his wife Anita.
Mrs Adcock, aged 60, said: "We were approached to do the show in June last year as they were looking to do a programme about peas in general and wanted to see the process of how a dried pea changes into mushy peas and we have a very good reputation.
"We cooked with them and went through the different stages, with it being soaked overnight and cooked the next day, and then they tried the mushy peas and loved them.
READ MORE: 'I didn't have a life' - Lasagneria owner explains closure at Norwich Market
"Briony is a lovely lady and it was really nice to take part and make people aware how healthy peas are."
In May 2019, they celebrated 70 years on Norwich Market by offering a pot of their famous mushy peas for the 1949 price of 5p.
In the episode, Jimmy Doherty also heads to Paris to find out why baguettes go stale faster than sliced loaves of bread and Matt Tebbutt head to Italy to investigate why buffalo mozzarella is so expensive.
Food Unwrapped returns on Monday, February 24 at 8.30pm on Channel 4.