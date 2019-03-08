Norwich band The Magic Es to join South African group on tour

Norwich band The Magic Es. Picture: Supplied by The Magic Es Supplied by The Magic Es

Norwich band The Magic Es have been invited to be the special guests on The Parlotones', one of South Africa's biggest indie rock bands, October UK tour.

Norwich band The Magic Es. Photo: Courtesy of The Magic Es Norwich band The Magic Es. Photo: Courtesy of The Magic Es

These shows will see the three-piece, comprised of Pete Thompson on vocals and guitar, Jasper Stainthorpe on bass guitar and Stuart Catchpole on drums and bvox, performing a supporting slot at shows in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Liverpool.

"We first got asked if we'd be interested in supporting them at the London gig which we of course jumped at," explains Thompson.

"It then went quiet for a few weeks so we thought the opportunity may have gone away but we then got asked if we'd like to be their special guests on the whole of the UK tour and the delay was down to them sorting out the logistics for that!"

"It's a great opportunity for us to play our music to people who likely won't know who we are but, based on The Parlotones music, will likely be fans of the kind of music we're doing."

It's an opportunity we're going to make the most of and because our crowdfunding campaign was successful we'll have our new album Dead Star [which is due for release on September 6] to sell on vinyl too."

"I've been a fan of The Parlotones since their A World Next Door to Yours album came out so it's going to be extra special to share the stage with them."

This tour will follow on from The Magic Es' upcoming album release and the recent success seen by their latest single Into The Fading Light. Since the release they have already received airtime on radio stations across the UK, USA, Poland, Italy, France, Germany, Canada and Australia.

The Parlotones were formed back in 1998 and spent the early days of their career learning their instruments, fine-tuning their line-up, recording low-budget EPs and playing in bars and nightclubs. They released their debut album, Episoda, in 2003 citing influences such as Muse, Radiohead and Coldplay.

Constantly pushing the envelope of their artistry they are now recognised as one of the hardest working bands in the industry.

- For further tour dates and links to buy tickets to their shows, visit The Magic Es website