‘It is a heartbreaking decision’ - City theatre to temporarily close
PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 13 October 2020
The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich is set to temporarily close from next month to ensure its future, with all scheduled shows postponed or cancelled.
The venue, located in St John’s Alley, will shut from November 21 until August 2021 and the decision was made at an emergency meeting of trustees.
Paula Meir, Maddermarket Theatre Trust chair, said: “It is a heartbreaking decision to have to make, but this short-term closure will ensure the theatre’s future viability.
“The trading environment has never been more uncertain and we were faced with a stark choice: risk our financial reserves by attempting to run with socially distanced audiences or mothball the theatre for nine months.”
The Maddermarket Theatre celebrates its centenary in September 2021 and support hundreds of community projects each year, including many amateur theatre productions.
The fundraising Norfolk Voices Festival will go ahead next month as planned and showcase local talent.
The event will run from November 14 to 21 in a socially distanced auditorium and promises a range of drama, music and spoken word performances.
Highlights include a specially-commissioned performance of Stephen Fry’s memoirs “Moab is my Washpot”, performed by Moco Theatre Company, and “Sam Clemmett In Conversation” where fans get to quiz the Norfolk-born West End and Broadway star about his career and role as Albus Potter in smash-hit play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”.
For the full programme and booking details visit maddermarket.co.uk.
