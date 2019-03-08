Video

The Littlest Mermaid brings the fun of the circus to The Garage

The company behind Christmas pantomime Jack and the Beansprout are back with their latest production for little ones.

Dive under the sea this Easter as My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid by All-In Productions comes to The Garage in Norwich.

The interactive show, which runs until April 18, is aimed at children aged two to six, designed to remove the stress of theatre trips for young families.

It is adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale and follows the mermaid Marina on her quest to become human and gain a soul.

At the start of the play, the audience meet two hapless fisherman who haven’t seen a fish for days and start to tell the story of the mermaid which comes alive with colour and circus skills.

Daniel Burgess, director of The Littlest Mermaid, said: “My First shows are all interactive and there is no fixed seating so if your little one wants to move around they can do and the audience can take part throughout the show whether that be swimming in the ocean, dancing to songs or even trying circus.

“No one is further than a few metres away and there is really spectacular aerial work and acrobatics happening.

“This is a one of a kind experience and there is nothing out there like it.”

The hour-long sensory show has been devised in collaboration with leading circus company Lost in Translation, which are based in Norwich, and follows the success of My First Circus: The Circus Child last summer.

Laura Hogger, from Thorpe St Andrew who brought her 15 month old daughter Millie to the show, said: “It is nice to be in an environment where it is okay if your child gets a bit aggravated or you need to give them a snack or offer a drink and you don’t feel judgemental eyes staring at you.”

After watching the first performance, Tyler Hood, aged five from Norwich, said: “It was good, I liked the mermaid because she did lots of tricks and I liked what she did with her legs.”

Polly Perry, aged 6 from North Lopham, said: “I think it was really fun and I loved it when the mermaid did all the tricks with the hula hoop.”

You can purchase tickets to My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid at thegarage.org.uk