The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour heading to Norwich

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Step inside the wardrobe into the magical world of Narnia as C.S. Lewis’ timeless tale will be brought to life on the Norwich Theatre Royal stage on its upcoming tour.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday, April 9 2022 and follows siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain.

After stepping through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia, they embark on a magical adventure in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, Aslan, the noble king of Narnia, and the evil White Witch.

Chris Harper, producer of the show, said: “Following record-breaking success at the Leeds Playhouse and The Bridge Theatre in London, the Pevensie children will travel from Narnia to venues across the UK and Ireland.

“2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, but we can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this truly magical journey through the wardrobe.”

Tickets to Norwich go on sale on Wednesday, November 25 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

