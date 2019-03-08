Search

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 15 November 2019

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Archant

Party like When You Were Young as American rockers The Killers are heading to Norwich City's Carrow Road in 2020.

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesThe Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The Killers will perform at the stadium on Monday, June 1 on their UK tour and will play classic hits such as Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside, alongside new material from their upcoming album Imploding The Mirage.

The group, who hail from Las Vegas, headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this summer and topped the bill at Latitude 2018 in Suffolk.

The Killers were first formed in 2001 and the current line-up consists of lead singer Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

The Killers are the second act to be announced for next June at Carrow Road at the end of the football season, with Irish boyband Westlife performing on Friday, June 19.

The support act will be Indie pop band The Blossoms and it will be the second time they perform in the city next year as their tour is coming to the UEA LCR in March.

READ MORE: 'Norwich is the place to be' - Fans go wild as The Killers announce Carrow Road gig

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer at Carrow Road, said: "It's fantastic news, we've got The Killers performing live at Carrow Road next year which is a real statement from the club and a great opportunity for us to bring such a huge act that headlined Glastonbury.

"We have about three weeks in the summer where we can do what we want with the venue and we have to maximise that but also make sure the acts we choose are scouring across a whole demographic of people and I've believe we've got that right with the two acts announced."

READ MORE: Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

The Killers performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesThe Killers performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The group will perform on a stage in front of the Barclay End with seating and standing available, which will have a golden circle.

The latest announcements are part of wider plans to establish Carrow Road as a concert venue and follows the success of sell-out Take That concerts in 2017 and 2019.

Although they know that boybands attract the crowds, Mr Kensell has no concerns about bringing a rock band to the ground.

He added: "I think they are a massive act and ultimately you need to bring a diverse range of acts and The Killers sell-out stadiums wherever they go and it isn't a risk.

"Our only disappointment was not being able to secure a pre-sale for our fans and members which is down to the artist and management.

"It will be an amazing night and they will put on one hell of a show."

Tickets to The Killers go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 9am on Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours, with details of purchasing hospitality packages and wheelchair and ambulant tickets TBC.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

New £2m community hub with nursery, cafe and soft play gets green light

An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Police cordon off area on busy Norwich road

Police called to an incident on Dereham Road in Norwich. Photo: Ruth Lawes

