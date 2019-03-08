Video

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud. Archant

Party like When You Were Young as American rockers The Killers are heading to Norwich City's Carrow Road in 2020.

The Killers will perform at the stadium on Monday, June 1 on their UK tour and will play classic hits such as Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside, alongside new material from their upcoming album Imploding The Mirage.

The group, who hail from Las Vegas, headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this summer and topped the bill at Latitude 2018 in Suffolk.

The Killers were first formed in 2001 and the current line-up consists of lead singer Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

The Killers are the second act to be announced for next June at Carrow Road at the end of the football season, with Irish boyband Westlife performing on Friday, June 19.

The support act will be Indie pop band The Blossoms and it will be the second time they perform in the city next year as their tour is coming to the UEA LCR in March.

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer at Carrow Road, said: "It's fantastic news, we've got The Killers performing live at Carrow Road next year which is a real statement from the club and a great opportunity for us to bring such a huge act that headlined Glastonbury.

"We have about three weeks in the summer where we can do what we want with the venue and we have to maximise that but also make sure the acts we choose are scouring across a whole demographic of people and I've believe we've got that right with the two acts announced."

The Killers performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images The Killers performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The group will perform on a stage in front of the Barclay End with seating and standing available, which will have a golden circle.

The latest announcements are part of wider plans to establish Carrow Road as a concert venue and follows the success of sell-out Take That concerts in 2017 and 2019.

Although they know that boybands attract the crowds, Mr Kensell has no concerns about bringing a rock band to the ground.

He added: "I think they are a massive act and ultimately you need to bring a diverse range of acts and The Killers sell-out stadiums wherever they go and it isn't a risk.

"Our only disappointment was not being able to secure a pre-sale for our fans and members which is down to the artist and management.

"It will be an amazing night and they will put on one hell of a show."

Tickets to The Killers go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 9am on Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours, with details of purchasing hospitality packages and wheelchair and ambulant tickets TBC.