Joe Ringer brings Legends of Jazz show to big top tent

Joe Ringer is bringing his big band show to Interlude at Chapelfield Gardens. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

From Frank Sinatra to Ella Fitzgerald, the Joe Ringer Band is swinging into the Interlude big top tent in Norwich with their new show.

Legends of Jazz runs over the next two nights with performances at 7.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday (September 16 and 17).

Mr Ringer launched his own band in 2012 and before coronavirus they performed at over 100 events a year, ranging from theatre shows to weddings.

They are now back on stage at the big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens as part of Norwich Theatre’s Interlude, which is a six week programme of socially-distanced shows ending on Sunday.

Mr Ringer said: “We’re playing the greatest hits from the legends of jazz, such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, with our incredible band and our singer Roxy Yarnold is amazing.

“It is a great opportunity to enjoy live music in a safe environment with loads of space.”

The show lasts 80 minutes with no interval and you can book tickets at norwichtheatre.org