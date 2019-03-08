The Joe Ringer Band's The Greatest Show review: Every single person on that stage was beyond talented

The Joe Ringer Band's The Greatest Show wowed audiences in Norwich last night. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich vocalist Joe Ringer returned to Norwich Theatre Royal last night to treat an almost sold out crowd to a fantastic evening of some of the greatest music and theme tunes of all time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joined by his 15-piece big band, for what was their third Theatre Royal performance, this show followed on from 2016's Swingin' with Buble and 2017's A Night at the Musicals.

The audience were transported from the world of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and the glamour of 1950s Hollywood, to the excitement of Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and many of the great theme tunes of the 1980s - including the popular works of renowned composer John Williams.

Joe Ringer himself was a fantastic host with a voice that is quite simply spectacular - think Frank Sinatra mixed with Michael Buble.

The night was also perfectly curated to showcase the wonderful talent of the backing chorus who each had their moment to shine. Likewise with the band as each musician was mentioned by name with several of them brought out to perform front of stage.

You may also want to watch:

One of the many highlights of the evening was Joe Ringer's performance of The Greatest Showman's A Million Dreams in which he brought out 11-year-old Anna Hathaway to duet with. I couldn't quite believe how talented she was and without question has a bright career ahead of her.

Also joining Ringer on stage was phenomenal vocalist Roxy Yarnold who performed various duets and solos with outstanding power and precision - each time in another equally glamorous and sparkly dress.

The evening also featured an endearing performance from Lowestoft's Stars of the Stage who sang a great medley of songs from Shrek.

The show, which was six months in the making, of course paid a special tribute to 2017's hit The Greatest Showman, which received some great reactions from the crowd, before ending in a finale devoted to the Blues Brothers.

Every single person on that stage was beyond talented and helped to put on a show that absolutely everyone enjoyed - and probably won't forget in a hurry.

It was evident that Joe Ringer had worked very hard to put together the show which culminated with a standing ovation from the audience - and rightly so!