The Hunna review: It was hard not to be impressed by the passion the four-piece had on stage

The Hunna headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls Ross Halls

Hertfordshire four-piece The Hunna finished off their 2019 UK Tour at The LCR UEA in Norwich last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hunna headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls The Hunna headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls

With two support bands playing, the night was filled with plenty of music. Retro Cinema Club kicked off the night prior to Yonaka, both of whom got the crowd shouting right before The Hunna hit the stage.

As The Hunna made their presence known they gave a few emotional words about the troubles the band has faced - but their troubles seemed to have been put behind them as they kicked off their performance.

They started with the second song from their debut album, We Could, which unsurprisingly was met with screams from the fans who sang throughout the entire song. This was followed by the first song of their second album which was Fever and then Still Got Blood and Bad For You.

The Hunna headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls The Hunna headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls

It was hard not to be impressed by the passion the four-piece had on stage as they sped through an hour-long set of some of the best indie-pop songs we’ve heard in the last few years.

The Hunna put on exactly the kind of performance you would expect - one that oozed passion from the entire band with great guitar riffs throughout.

They are without a doubt a band that have something very special, doubled with a fan base that will continue to grow as they release more albums and headline tours over the coming years.

The Hunna headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls The Hunna headlining The LCR, UEA in Norwich. Photo: Ross Halls

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram