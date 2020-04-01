Search

Advanced search

The Giggly Goat celebrates anniversary in Norwich Lanes

PUBLISHED: 17:20 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 01 April 2020

The Giggly Goat is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Owner Helen Fisher holds a hare by Julia Hulme back in 2014, the first year they opened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Giggly Goat is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Owner Helen Fisher holds a hare by Julia Hulme back in 2014, the first year they opened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich craft shop and gallery The Giggly Goat celebrated its sixth anniversary in March. Kate Wolstenholme talks to owner Helen Fisher.

The Giggly Goat on Lower Goat Lane is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Picture: Helen FisherThe Giggly Goat on Lower Goat Lane is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Picture: Helen Fisher

Located in Lower Goat Lane in the centre of Norwich, The Giggly Goat stocks over 80 handmade items from independent designers and makers across the UK, ranging from ceramics to jewellery to printmaking and glass and much more.

Describing the shop as somewhere between an art gallery and a craft shop, owner Helen Fisher talks of the work she chooses to stock as “very much inspired by nature, wildlife, birds, animals and very natural things”.

As a result of people becoming more environmentally aware and sustainable in recent years, Helen has seen a big shift with customers wanting to purchase something handmade, an item they know the background of including who made it, where and how.

The Giggly Goat on Lower Goat Lane is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Picture: Helen FisherThe Giggly Goat on Lower Goat Lane is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Picture: Helen Fisher

She says how people are now “more interested in the whole process, rather than just a quick fix” and their sister shop The Hare and The Hen, which opened in 2010 in Burnham Deepdale, is seeing the same surge.

READ MORE: 9 things in Norfolk we will never take for granted again

A stone’s throw from Norwich Market, Helen talks of how “incredibly lucky” we are as a city to have the Norwich Lanes, which has become a “focal point” for both residents and visitors.

The Giggly Goat on Lower Goat Lane is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Picture: Helen FisherThe Giggly Goat on Lower Goat Lane is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Picture: Helen Fisher

Following government advice, The Giggly Goat and The Hare and The Hen have now both temporarily shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At this time it is more important than ever to be supporting independent shops and you can still purchase from The Giggly Goat and The Hare and The Hen.

You can view the products at The Giggly Goat at thegigglygoat.co.uk and to purchase items or gift cards, to be used now or when the shop reopens, contact Helen directly on 07709 147956 or email info@thegigglygoat.co.uk.

To buy from The Hare and The Hen, email philippalee-pots@hotmail.com or ring Philippa on 07875 150027.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Lockdown could last into June’ - Coronavirus expert answers our key questions

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

Nine stories of Norfolk saints and shrines

Richard Caister pilgrim badge. It would hav been bought by someone who had visited the shrine of the vicar of St Stephen's church, Norwich, after his death in 1420. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 180

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP
Drive 24