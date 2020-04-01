The Giggly Goat celebrates anniversary in Norwich Lanes

The Giggly Goat is celebrating its 6th anniversary. Owner Helen Fisher holds a hare by Julia Hulme back in 2014, the first year they opened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich craft shop and gallery The Giggly Goat celebrated its sixth anniversary in March. Kate Wolstenholme talks to owner Helen Fisher.

Located in Lower Goat Lane in the centre of Norwich, The Giggly Goat stocks over 80 handmade items from independent designers and makers across the UK, ranging from ceramics to jewellery to printmaking and glass and much more.

Describing the shop as somewhere between an art gallery and a craft shop, owner Helen Fisher talks of the work she chooses to stock as “very much inspired by nature, wildlife, birds, animals and very natural things”.

As a result of people becoming more environmentally aware and sustainable in recent years, Helen has seen a big shift with customers wanting to purchase something handmade, an item they know the background of including who made it, where and how.

She says how people are now “more interested in the whole process, rather than just a quick fix” and their sister shop The Hare and The Hen, which opened in 2010 in Burnham Deepdale, is seeing the same surge.

A stone’s throw from Norwich Market, Helen talks of how “incredibly lucky” we are as a city to have the Norwich Lanes, which has become a “focal point” for both residents and visitors.

Following government advice, The Giggly Goat and The Hare and The Hen have now both temporarily shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At this time it is more important than ever to be supporting independent shops and you can still purchase from The Giggly Goat and The Hare and The Hen.

You can view the products at The Giggly Goat at thegigglygoat.co.uk and to purchase items or gift cards, to be used now or when the shop reopens, contact Helen directly on 07709 147956 or email info@thegigglygoat.co.uk.

To buy from The Hare and The Hen, email philippalee-pots@hotmail.com or ring Philippa on 07875 150027.