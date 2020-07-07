Search

Advanced search

Video

Take a first look inside Norwich’s new vegan restaurant and cocktail bar

PUBLISHED: 14:42 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 07 July 2020

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A new vegan restaurant serving European dishes and cocktails has opened in Norwich and the menu is packed with seasonal and local produce.

First look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFirst look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gatherers has opened in 2 Muspole Street, in the former home of The Woolpack Yard pub, and is a “continental-style bistro” with a cosy indoor dining area and bar and a large garden with benches.

The restaurant is owned by Daniel Farrow, 25, who also owns the The Norfolk Vegan Company that caters for events across the region.

While the menu is all plant-based, with options such as a seasonal risotto and wild mushroom, port and red wine ragù, Mr Farrow said it was “good food that just happens to be vegan”.

READ MORE: Norwich cafe launches Crowdfunder campaign so it can afford to reopen

Owner Daniel Farrow behind the bar at The Gatherers which has opened in Muspole Street, Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANOwner Daniel Farrow behind the bar at The Gatherers which has opened in Muspole Street, Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Farrow, who has been a vegan for five years, said: “It is a very old listed building so lots of things needed fixing and refurbishing and we had been finally ready to open but then coronavirus happened, but the silver lining was that it gave us time to get things just right.

“I’ve always been very passionate about food and when I went vegan it encouraged me to explore cuisine from all over the world and, instead of cooking fake meats, it was a case of finding authentic dishes that just happen to be vegetarian or vegan.

“I first had the initial concept for The Gatherers three years ago for a continental-style bistro serving European cuisine and over that time was looking for a venue.

“We serve plant-based dishes using traditional European recipes, along with tapas such as thrice-cooked chips, artichokes and patatas bravas.

The Gatherers specialises in plant-based European cuisine Picture: Daniel FarrowThe Gatherers specialises in plant-based European cuisine Picture: Daniel Farrow

“We use fresh and seasonal ingredients and lots of local produce and the name comes from the idea of gathering food and also people coming together.”

READ MORE: Kofra opens new coffee shop in NR3

The Gatherers also serves fine wine and cocktails with traditional options, such as a Manhattan and martini, alongside their own creations.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines there are forms to fill in upon entry and it will be table service only for the time being.

First look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFirst look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gatherers is open 12pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday and 12pm to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

-This newspaper recently launched a Love Local campaign, encouraging you to spend within our region and give the independent industry a vital boost, so make sure to support this new restaurant.

The risotto at The Gatherers, which is freshly-made every day with seasonal ingredients Picture: Daniel FarrowThe risotto at The Gatherers, which is freshly-made every day with seasonal ingredients Picture: Daniel Farrow

First look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFirst look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Most Read

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Canaries don’t want realism to be mistaken for surrender ahead of Watford clash

Daniel Farke has spoken as honestly as ever about Norwich City's situation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City road closed after crash involving cyclist and car

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Take a first look inside Norwich’s new vegan restaurant and cocktail bar

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Vandals strike Lord Nelson statue AGAIN

Fresh graffiti has been sprayed onto the Lord Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Dentists charge patients up to £50 to cover cost of extra PPE

Some dentists are charging their patients an extra fee to cover the cost of PPE needed to protect them from coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images