Take a first look inside Norwich’s new vegan restaurant and cocktail bar

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich

A new vegan restaurant serving European dishes and cocktails has opened in Norwich and the menu is packed with seasonal and local produce.

First look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich

The Gatherers has opened in 2 Muspole Street, in the former home of The Woolpack Yard pub, and is a “continental-style bistro” with a cosy indoor dining area and bar and a large garden with benches.

The restaurant is owned by Daniel Farrow, 25, who also owns the The Norfolk Vegan Company that caters for events across the region.

While the menu is all plant-based, with options such as a seasonal risotto and wild mushroom, port and red wine ragù, Mr Farrow said it was “good food that just happens to be vegan”.

Owner Daniel Farrow behind the bar at The Gatherers which has opened in Muspole Street, Norwich.

Mr Farrow, who has been a vegan for five years, said: “It is a very old listed building so lots of things needed fixing and refurbishing and we had been finally ready to open but then coronavirus happened, but the silver lining was that it gave us time to get things just right.

“I’ve always been very passionate about food and when I went vegan it encouraged me to explore cuisine from all over the world and, instead of cooking fake meats, it was a case of finding authentic dishes that just happen to be vegetarian or vegan.

“I first had the initial concept for The Gatherers three years ago for a continental-style bistro serving European cuisine and over that time was looking for a venue.

“We serve plant-based dishes using traditional European recipes, along with tapas such as thrice-cooked chips, artichokes and patatas bravas.

The Gatherers specialises in plant-based European cuisine

“We use fresh and seasonal ingredients and lots of local produce and the name comes from the idea of gathering food and also people coming together.”

The Gatherers also serves fine wine and cocktails with traditional options, such as a Manhattan and martini, alongside their own creations.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines there are forms to fill in upon entry and it will be table service only for the time being.

First look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich

The Gatherers is open 12pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday and 12pm to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The risotto at The Gatherers, which is freshly-made every day with seasonal ingredients

First look inside new restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich

The garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich