The Garage's Unsigned gig will see local talent perform at The Waterfront

Leon O'Leary, The Renadeans, Bridget Holmes, Hannah Birtwell and Solomon Lake who will perform at the Unsigned event at The Waterfont in Norwich.

The Garage have teamed up with Young Norfolk Arts Festival and the Norfolk Music Hub to host a night of local unsigned music in Norwich.

The Waterfront in Norwich.

The event on May 19 sees young stars Hannah Birtwell, Leon O'Leary, Bridget Holmes, Solomon Lake and The Renadeans performing at The Waterfront.

Prior to the event, each musician received private tutoring from Millie Manders, the chance to record a demo in a professional studio and their own photoshoot.

On choosing the final musicians to perform Manders said, "The decision was tough."

"There were some brilliant entries, so really it came down to selecting five highly talented acts that all had something different to bring to the showcase. I truly believe they all have a bright future ahead of them."

Hannah Birtwell who will perform at the Unsigned event at The Waterfont in Norwich.

First up will be singer-songwriter Hannah Birtwell from Easton. Coming from a musical household, Birtwell entered Britain's Got Talent aged just 11-years-old.

Since then she's spent the past few years writing songs, playing across the county and has been played on BBC Radio Norfolk.

On performing at The Waterfront she said, "I'm feeling nervous and excited."

"I've performed at places with quite a lot of people so this is somewhere in the middle. Every time I go out I get so nervous but I use them in a good way."

Leon O'Leary who will perform at the Unsigned event at The Waterfont in Norwich.

Second to perform will be Leon O'Leary, an ambient rock singer-songwriter from the Suffolk coast. Influenced by Ben Howard, James Bay, Bon Iver and Bruce Springsteen, he will perform all original material on the night.

"The Waterfront is an awesome venue and I've always wanted to perform there," he explained.

"I have played at a lot of venues around Suffolk and Norfolk such as The Smokehouse, John Peel Centre, Norwich Arts Centre and Karma Kafe."

Bridget Holmes who will perform at the Unsigned event at The Waterfont in Norwich.

Bridget Holmes, the third musician to perform, is a Norwich-based singer-songwriter who's been described as performing dream-pop. She draws influences from the likes of Kate Bush, Florence and The Machine and Lana Del Ray despite personally enjoying grunge music.

With the recent split of her band this will be Holmes' first appearance as a solo artist.

"That's the part I'm nervous about, not the actual performing. Whether it'll sound nice just me and the piano."

"There were two singers in the band and we took it in turns depending on who wrote the song. I love performing, I don't find it that nerve-wracking because I enjoy it so much."

Solomon Lake who will perform at the Unsigned event at The Waterfont in Norwich.

Fourth to play will be Manchester-born Solomon Lake who at 14-years-old moved to Norwich.

Despite losing 50pc of his hearing due to an impairment, surgery meant that by the age of 17 it had improved.

"It probably took a year, year-and-a-half to properly get to grips with how much louder everything was. I remember in the first week I was really in shock." It was during this time that he discovered a love for singing.

"I usually play open mic nights so this is probably the biggest solo opportunity I've had."

The Renadeans who will perform at the Unsigned event at The Waterfont in Norwich.

Lastly will be The Renadeans, comprised of brothers Ivan and Max D'Eath and their friend Paul Murray, who are highly influenced by the 1960s with hints of Britpop, the Rolling Stones and Arctic Monkeys.

Having already performed at The Waterfront, the trio are looking forward to returning.

"We haven't played there for so long and always enjoy playing there," said Paul.

"I think it's been a year, I'm really looking forward to it," added Ivan.

- Tickets to the event at The Waterfront on May 19 are available for £2 advance from the UEA Tickets Bookings website

