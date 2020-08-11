Video

New pizza company launches in Norwich and delivers 2,000 in first week

Fat Pizza launches in Norwich. Franchisees Charlie Nethercott and Ollie George Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A new pizza delivery service, which also brings bottles of beer and wine to your door, has arrived in Norwich and is already enjoying a slice of success with 2,000 sent out in the first week.

There are 18 pizzas to choose from at The Fat Pizza Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN There are 18 pizzas to choose from at The Fat Pizza Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fat Pizza launched on August 3 from a commercial kitchen at the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate and it is a franchise with a small number of stores throughout Essex.

The Norwich branch has been opened by Ollie George, 33, and Charlie Nethercott, 31, who have been best friends for 20 years and were already business partners on a number of projects in the marketing and events industry.

There are currently 18 pizzas to choose from, which includes BBQ Madness, with red onions, sausage, barbecue chicken and sweetcorn, Farmhouse, with mushrooms and ham, and Veggie Hot, with red onions, mixed peppers, sweetcorn, tomatoes and jalapeños.

The Fat Pizza is based at the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Fat Pizza is based at the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The pizzas come in five different sizes, ranging from 9.5 to 24 inch, and alongside soft drinks and Tango Ice Blasts, customers can also order booze including Peroni, Strongbow Dark Fruit and bottles of wine.

Mr George, who lives in Blofield Heath, said: “We were both at the Excel in London looking for street food ideas to fit in with our other businesses and we stumbled across The Fat Pizza, we tasted it and the rest is history.”

The pair are also working hard to make the business environmentally friendly, with trials currently underway of seaweed sauce sachets, and are planning to hold free pizza events in Norwich over the coming months.

Fat Pizza launches in Norwich. Fresh dough made on site. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Fat Pizza launches in Norwich. Fresh dough made on site. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Nethercott, who lives in Sprowston, said: “With our event management experience we thought it would be a great idea to combine some free pizza tasting events with various themes and they range from a Pizza and Prosecco party to a Peppa Pig pizza party,”

Sunny Chhina, The Fat Pizza franchise owner, said: “We have been amazed at our success in Norwich and I love the combination of a thriving city in the middle of exceptional countryside.”

The Fat Pizza delivers within a 4.5 mile radius and you can order on the app or Just Eat.

Fat Pizza launches in Norwich. Fat Pizza team Charlie Nethercott, Jack Toynbee, Daniel Whittmer, Ines Pereira, and Ollie George. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Fat Pizza launches in Norwich. Fat Pizza team Charlie Nethercott, Jack Toynbee, Daniel Whittmer, Ines Pereira, and Ollie George. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN