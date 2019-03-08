The Defector Frequency are set to release their debut album

British electro/rock duo The Defector Frequency are set to release their debut album.

The band, comprised of Stuart Dalziel (programming) from Lowestoft and John Rennie (guitar and vocals) from Barrow in Furness, are a product of the borderless landscape of digital music.

Formed back in 2009, The Defector Frequency began making a name for themselves in Busan, South Korea (where they lived for two years) as a cross-cultural five piece.

Taking their cue from the disco punk and dance rock sound of the time, they quickly became one of the most sought after acts on the city's live circuit.

After a long hiatus, in which they spent time travelling through South Korea, Bangkok and Tokyo, the band re-emerged in 2017 as the stripped-down two-piece that stands today.

"I've visited over thirty countries now across six of the seven continents. I'd always been curious about the wider world since I was a kid on Lowestoft beach looking out across the sea," explains Stuart Dalziel.

"My first destination was South Korea after I lost my job in Cambridge to the financial shock. It was only supposed to be a six month stop but I fell in love with East Asian culture and over a decade later here I still am."

Through spending most of their adult lives travelling, The Defector Frequency draw upon a rich cultural tapestry of influences which they filter through their heritage of British indie, punk and techno music.

Now they're back on British soil The Defector Frequency are ready to release their debut album In Love With Machines, across all digital platforms, on June 2. It will showcase a more dancefloor orientated sound whilst still remaining true to their core elements.

"The album's theme is all about the ways in which technology is taking away the human element in so many things we do, and the dangers of this," tells Dalziel.

"Bandcamp will also have an extended edition containing remixes of our songs by some Japanese artists. This will be followed by a limited physical release in Japan (CDs are still a big thing here) and a supporting regional tour in the Kanto area in July."

"We are also hoping to play a few UK dates in August including Barrow and Norwich - although nothing has been finalised yet."

